BIG drop in gasoline prices!

QCOSTARICA – If you don’t have to fill the tank just yet, hold on a day or two, a new approved decrease takes effect.

On Friday, the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep), approved a drop of ¢110 colones for a liter of super gasoline, ¢115 for regular and ¢7 for diesel.

With this drop, the price at the pumps for a liter of super gasoline will go from ¢956 to ¢846; regular from ¢¢922 to ¢807; and diesel from ¢872 to ¢865.

- Advertisement -

Other fuels, such as LPG and jet fuel, among others, will have new prices in effect the day following the publication in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta.

The drop in the dollar exchange and the price of international fuel prices are the reasons for the decrease, based on actual purchases made by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican oil refinery that refines nothing – between August 12 and September 8.

This trend to lower fuel prices is expected to continue when the ARESEP makes another adjustment to fuel prices on October 14.

Click here for the most current fuel prices (all) and a breakdown of costs, taxes (Impuesto único) and retailer margins.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related