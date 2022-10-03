Monday 3 October 2022
Cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to trend downward

In the epidemiological week that runs from September 18 to 24, 5,012 new infections were reported

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported on Friday, September 30, that cases, deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to trend downward in the country.

According to Health, in the last completed epidemiological week, which runs from September 18 to 24, 5,012 new COVID-19 infections were reported, which represents a decrease of 17.42% compared to epidemiological week 37 with 6,070.

As for deaths, a total of 13 were recorded, a reduction of 35% compared to the previous period, in which there were 20.

Hospitalizations also decreased in the last week, going from a daily average of 187 people hospitalized to 178, of which 32 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The Ministry of Health has returned to providing weekly regular statistics on Covid-19. Since the hack of government websites at the end of May, the Ministry of Health no longed provided daily or any statistics for months.

