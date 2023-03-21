Tuesday 21 March 2023
type here...
Search

Bill seeks to exonerate Fuerza Publica and SINAC from the fuel tax so that they increase patrols and surveillance

The objective is increasing citizen security

Front PagePoliticsSecurity
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Bill seeks to exonerate Fuerza Publica and SINAC from the fuel tax so that they increase patrols and surveillance

QCOSTARICA - A new bill seeks to exonerate the...
Read more

Strong earthquake with epicenter in Quepos was perceived in a large part of the country

QCOSTARICA - A strong earthquake, with a magnitude of...
Read more

Kennedy arrived in Costa Rica 60 years ago

QCOSTARCA (La Nacion) It was Monday, March 18, 60...
Read more

Costa Rica signs regulations to the law to attract film investments

QCOSTARICA (Summa) With the signature of President Rodrigo Chaves...
Read more

Dollar begins to be sold in banks for less than ¢550

QCOSTARICA - The price of the U.S. dollar is...
Read more

The price of meat, eggs and tomato will be cheaper this weekend

RICO's Q - The farmer's fair across the country...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves’ managerial style: If you don’t meet goals, you better leave

QCOSTARICA - The exit this week of Mario Arce...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢539.23 Buy

¢546.33 Sell

21 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A new bill seeks to exonerate the Fuerza Publica (National Police)  and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) from paying the fuel tax.

The objective of the bill is to allow the purchase of more fuel to increase patrolling and surveillance, taking into account the wave of violence and insecurity that the country is experiencing.

- Advertisement -

Pablo Sibaja, the legislator for the Neuva Republlica party, and proponent of the initiative emphasized the objective of increasing citizen security.

As of January of this year, the country collected more than ¢39 billion colones from the fuel tax.

It is unclear at this time is the bill has enough support from other legislative factions, including the ruling party and the central government itself, to pass into law.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleStrong earthquake with epicenter in Quepos was perceived in a large part of the country
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills