Bill seeks to exonerate Fuerza Publica and SINAC from the fuel tax so that they increase patrols and surveillance

QCOSTARICA – A new bill seeks to exonerate the Fuerza Publica (National Police) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) from paying the fuel tax.

The objective of the bill is to allow the purchase of more fuel to increase patrolling and surveillance, taking into account the wave of violence and insecurity that the country is experiencing.

Pablo Sibaja, the legislator for the Neuva Republlica party, and proponent of the initiative emphasized the objective of increasing citizen security.

As of January of this year, the country collected more than ¢39 billion colones from the fuel tax.

It is unclear at this time is the bill has enough support from other legislative factions, including the ruling party and the central government itself, to pass into law.

