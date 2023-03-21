Strong earthquake with epicenter in Quepos was perceived in a large part of the country

QCOSTARICA – A strong earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.7, with its epicenter in Quepos, was felt in a large part of the country Monday night at 7:44 pm.

The quake was located 17 km southeast of Manuel Antonio, Punateranes, with a depth of 21 km.

At 9:54 pm, another earthquake originated 3 km southeast of Naranjillo de Tarrazú, San José, reported the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI)



According to the Oviscoir, the first telluric movement had a magnitude of 5.7 and a depth of 21 kilometers; the second was 4.0.

Since, there have been reported several more, the latest at 4:36 am, a 1.9, located 4 .0 km northeast of San Josecito de Golfito de Puntarenas. Visit the Ovsicori Facebook page for the latest.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – indicated that no falling objects or damage associated with the earthquake perceived on Monday night was reported.

