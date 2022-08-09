Tuesday 9 August 2022
Bill would make circumvention and evasion of CCSS contributions crime

Proposal aims to strengthen the National Pension System

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The Board of Pensions and Retirement of the National Teachers, together with the Operadora de Pensiones Vida Plena and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), announced the 2022-2050 roadmap to strengthen the National Pension System.

Among the proposals put forward, there is the promotion of a bill to make the avoidance and evasion of social security contributions a crime.

Carlos Arias, Executive Director of Jupema, explained that defending social security is a duty of the State, workers and employers.

Arias said that the evasion of the payment of contributions to the CCSS has serious implications for the State.

Another proposal is to increase coverage so that it is possible for independent workers to enter the Compulsory Complementary Pension Regime (ROPC), with the intention that, by 2035, this sector will also have a retirement provision.

 

Q Costa Rica
