Tuesday 9 August 2022
Eliminate tax on imported beer proposed

This legal reform ensures imported products will not receive less favorable treatment

Redaqted
By Q Costa Rica
Eliminate tax on imported beer proposed

QCOSTARICA – The Partido Liberal Progresista (PLP) – Progressive Liberal Party –  proposes to eliminate the tax on imported beer.

A Law dating from 1936 establishes a tax on national and imported liquors and a 10% tax only on imported beer.

However, a bill presented to the legislative current seeks to end this tax in order to avoid possible commercial disputes for the country.

PLP faction chief, Eliecer Feinzaig, explained that through an international treaty, Costa Rica undertook before the European Union (EU) not to give imported products less favorable treatment than that granted to similar products of national origin.

Feinzaig affirms that with this legal reform, this commitment will finally be fulfilled.

A legislative commission must be assigned to the initiative to begin its process in Congress.

