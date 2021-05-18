Tuesday 18 May 2021
Bishop of Cartago suspends baptisms, first communions and confirmations to avoid family parties

The Cartago diocese will apply the measure indefinitely to reduce contagion; only marriages will be allowed

by Rico
26

QCOSTARICA – No baptisms, first communions or confirmations will be permitted in the Catholic churches of Cartago, a measure that will be enforced indefinitely starting this week.

The order was issued by Cartago Bishop Mario Enrique Quirós to all the parishes under his mandate, as a measure to avoid family celebrations, which can become triggers for COVID-19 infections.

The diocese will only allow marriages to take place.

The reason for the provisions, explained Quirós, is the large number of infections that the province faces and that hospital services are saturated.

“It is to join us even more, to the efforts to contain the pandemic, which is also in line, with the failure to carry out for the second consecutive year, the pilgrimage to the Basilica,” said Quirós.

Last year, the pilgrimage to the Basilica de los Angeles, which takes place every year on August 2, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In the same direction, the diocese of Cartago ordered the indefinite closure of the holy water basin and the discovery stone, two annexes of the Basilica, which are very visited.

Quirós also suspended, for now, the catechetical enrollment.

The Cartago ecclesiastical authority called on the population to abide by the sanitary protocols established by the Ministry of Health and not to participate or organize parties with family or friends.

The bishop said he is hopeful that his request will be heeded by the parishioners.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

