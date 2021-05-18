Tuesday 18 May 2021
In hail of bullets in mortal assault in Limon

by Q Costa Rica
201

QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) recovered more than 23 casings at the site where the failed deadly attempted assault on an armored bank truck occurred on Saturday afternoon in Cariari de Limón.

Most were 9mm caliber, but they also found casings of an AK-47 assault rifle, a prohibited weapon in the country.

In the violent act, the bank guard Hernaldo Gutiérrez Arburola, 32, and Sharon Hernández Alpízar, 19, who was walking near the local Banco National, were murdered.

Less than five hours later, the authorities arrested six suspects, identified with the surnames González Gómez, Pérez Carranza, Bustos Chavarría, Madrigal Víquez and Salas Herrera. The latter has an extensive criminal record.

As for the sixth man captured, the OIJ mentioned that they will not provide his identity for the moment since they are investigating his specific relationship with the events.

After the arrest, the OIJ set about collecting evidence both at the scene of the events, and a kilometer and a half from that site, since that was where they found the minivan used by the criminals to commit the robbery.

The casings were found both in various places on public roads and inside the van.

The attempted robbery took place at 12:40 pm Saturday, in front of the Banco Nacional branch in Cariari de Limon, a short distance from the local police station.

According to the police report, the assailants waited in the van parked a short distance from the armored truck would stop to service the bank, and opened fire once the armored truck personnel got out of the vehicle.

After the shootout, the assailants fled the scene, without the loot, only to be captured later.

The group is allegedly linked to other similar assaults on armored trucks in Limon over the last several months.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

