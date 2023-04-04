Bishop of Tilarán affirms that politics and religion can mix “for the common good”

QCOSTARICA – The Bishop of the Diocese of Tilarán, Monseñor Manuel Eugenio Salazar Mora, believes that politics and religion can and should mix “for the common good.”

“Brothers, I am already tired of hearing in this country the great ignorance, the great nonsense of the little phrase, we must not mix religion and politics, if that were true, Pope John Paul II was a heretic and Francisco too, and we know that it is not so,” was one of the statements the Catholic Church Bishop made on Sunday, April 2, during the homily on Palm Sunday.

The Monseñor explained that “they hold on to the biblical phrase, because of their biblical ignorance they misinterpret it, as so many people misinterpret the Bible.”

- Advertisement -

In addition, the Tilaran Bishop took the opportunity to question those who promote that Costa Rica be a Secular State, since in recent years bills along these lines have been presented.

Salazar said that there are politicians who position themselves “like the new saints” and that clergy are discriminated against.

“Something like Christians go into the temples to pray and let the politicians do what the country wants,” said the Monseñor.

“In the face of such great ignorance, what can we say from the revelation of God and Jesus Christ, from the Magisterium of the Church, from Catholic Theology? And to Caesar what is Caesar’s? What is God’s? What must be given to him is his supremacy in everything,” he asserted.

The Monseñor stated that “God is the absolute and he is above everything, politicians, laws, norms, rules, Inter-American Court of Human Rights.”

“God is above everything, it is his supremacy in everything and over everything, that is what belongs to God that he is the absolute and everything else created is relative,” commented the Bishop.

- Advertisement -

The Monseñor insisted “that is why in the face of abortion, who do I obey, human laws or God’s law, you will not kill, who do I listen to?”

“Some say that what I express is theocracy, religious fanaticism, the political power of God, that Church-State marriage, that the imposition of faith in the style of the Taliban in the East, no, it is not true, when we say give to God, what is of God we are not understanding due to a religious fanaticism in which some Catholics have fallen and some Protestants have fallen, no, I am not asking them to make me President of the Republic, in case someone is not understanding me,” he explained.

With the beginning of Semana Santa (Holy Week), the different parishes in our country prepare activities, including masses and processions for the faithful to attend.

With notes from Elmundo.cr

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Skype

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Facebook



Related