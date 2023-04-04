Tuesday 4 April 2023
Hugh Jackman enjoys a cocktail as he relaxes on holiday in Costa Rica before returning to his role as Wolverine

Q MagazineEntertainment
By Luis Morales
Q MAGAZINE (Daily Mail) The Wolverine star, 54, uploaded a post via Instagram on Thursday which showed an array of his most memorable photos from his vacation in Nosara, Costa Rica.

Hugh Jackman, 54, (pictured) uploaded a post via Instagram on Thursday which showed an array of his most memorable photos from his vacation in Nosara, Costa Rica

‘Until next time Nosara,’ he wrote along with an indie-inspired track which played on the post.

Hugh enjoyed his break before having to begin a gruelling film schedule.

“Until next time Nosara,’ he wrote along with an indie-inspired track which played on the post
A very relaxed-looking Hugh posed for a number of selfies as he enjoyed some down time at the idyllic holiday spot.

In one photo, Hugh was seen wearing a blue rash vest after a dip in the water and in another he took in a stunning sunset.

The star also enjoyed a night out in a popular restaurant, sipping cocktails and dancing around in an Ace Ventura T-shirt.

Fans were quick to praise his taste in holiday destinations.

‘Man, I could be having the worst day then I see your smile in my feed and I feel so much better. You radiate positivity,’ one wrote.

‘That is one of my favorite happy places,’ a second follower commented.

‘What a beautiful slice of earth. You are blessed,’ another said.

Hugh is set to reprise his most famous role for Reynold’s Deadpool 3, donning the claws for the first time since 2017’s Logan.

The Aussie A-lister recently announced he would be reprising his role as Wolverine and has already started bulking-up for the role.

The X-Men star is meal prepping to help him get into shape for the physically demanding role and shared pictures of the food he has been eating to bulk up.

Hugh is set to reprise his most famous role for Reynold’s Deadpool 3, donning the claws for the first time since 2017’s Logan.Deadpool

Deadpool 3 isn’t slated for release until November 2024

Read the original at Dailymail.co.uk

Gisele Bündchen and Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Have Beach Day in Costa Rica
Bishop of Tilarán affirms that politics and religion can mix "for the common good"
