Bishop of Tilarán on COVID-19: ‘If you want to die, die, but you have no right to kill others’

"I don't want you to die, but if you want to die, die, but you don't have the right to kill others, to go to the grave taking with you a lot more people"

(QCOSTARICA) In the face of the constant parties, family gatherings, and other breaches of health measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, the Bishop of Tilarán, Manuel Eugenio Salazar, made a strong call for attention to the Catholic faithful through a vide.

Bishop of Tilarán, Manuel Eugenio Salazar,

Salazar began by warning that his message is strong: “Forgive me in advance for the expression I am going to use, strong, and raw. For the record, I warned you, but it is to hit a citizen’s conscience with a hammer. ”

He immediately spoke about those who disrespect health measures, putting their lives at risk, but especially the lives of their relatives and people in the community.

“If you want to die, die, you are at liberty. I don’t want you to die, but if you want to die, die, but you don’t have the right to kill others, to go to the grave taking with you a lot more people, that is why we have to respect hygiene measures, respect the measures of the Ministry of Health,” said Monsignor Salazar.

The Bishop also affirmed that not complying with the use of a mask, social distancing and bubbles is an attempt against the lives of others.

“If you walk down the street without sanitary measures, it’s like walking around with a gun shooting people, killing people. Let’s use reason, common sense, respect for human life,” said Salazar.

Lastly, he affirmed that, although he also feels tired by confinement and is uncomfortable with the use of a mask or face shield, he does so to get out of the health emergency sooner.

“I know it costs, it is difficult, it is tiresome. I am uncomfortable with the mask, I am uncomfortable with many things, I am annoyed and tired, locked in the house of so much quarantine. We all get tired, depressed, and feel bad.

“We need to see loved ones, hug each other, kiss each other and love each other, but we have to make this sacrifice to lower the pandemic and normalize this,” the bishop insisted.

His message transcends at a time when deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise. This Friday the country reached 47 deaths related to the coronavirus, 5 in the last 24 hours.

Due to non-compliance with health measures, the country accelerated the spread of the new coronavirus and projections on the number of sick and hospitalized people are almost a month ahead of the forecasts.

