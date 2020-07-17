No suspension of water service due to late payment

[HQ] The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) announced it will continue for a period of 30 days plus the policy of not suspending water services due to late payment.

Until August 15, 2020, water service will be maintained for everyone to ensure that the population continues to apply the hygiene measures recommended by the Ministry of Health.

However, users who have pending bill payments should contact the utility so that before the expiration so they can make a payment arrangement. This procedure can be done via mail to linea800@aya.go.cr or in the different AyA offices or phone at 800 REPORTE (800-7376783).

Likewise, the AyA indicated that once the extension has ended, users must pay their pending bills, including the 2% surcharge, or service will be suspended.

