Friday 14 April 2023
type here...
Search

Blockchain Association President Detained in Costa Rica

Kristin Smith, president of the Blockchain Association, was detained in Liberia, Costa Rica, due to a missing passport entry stamp.

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

El Faro newspaper moves to Costa Rica in the face of attacks by the government of Nayib Bukele

Q24N - Due to delegitimization and defamation campaigns by...
Read more

Blockchain Association President Detained in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (CoinEdition) Crypto lobbyist Kristin Smith, president of the...
Read more

Longest Third Date in Costa Rica. A lockdown love story.

Q MAGAZINE - A couple who were stuck in...
Read more

Less crime, more violence?

QCOSTARICA - The truth is that Costa Rica is...
Read more

Putting an end to corruption is the aim of San Jose mayor hopeful

QCOSTARICA - Corruption plays with the lack of transparency...
Read more

Increase in private flights to Guanacaste boosts tourism with high purchasing power

QCOSTARICA - The number of private flights to Costa...
Read more

Three years in prison for racists, legislator proposes

QCOSTARICA - With the aim of eradicating racism in...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢535.52 Buy

¢540.81 Sell

14 April 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA (CoinEdition) Crypto lobbyist Kristin Smith, president of the Blockchain Association, was detained in Liberia, Costa Rica, this week following a vacation at a luxury resort. Smith reported her detention in a tweet directed at U.S. Ambassador Cynthia Telles’ official account, asking for help.

Kristin Smith, president of the Blockchain Association. Photo from Twitter

Later in the same day, Smith announced her release from the airport detention center, stating, “The authorities here tell us that our passports are missing an entry stamp. Apparently, this is a very important stamp, and it is very bad if you don’t have one.” She remained under the supervision of Costa Rican immigration officials while awaiting a flight to the United States.

Smith also expressed gratitude to U.S. Representatives Tom Emmer (R., Minn.) and Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) for assisting her in contacting the U.S. Embassy. She had previously donated US$55,800 to Emmer and US$5,800 to Khanna ahead of the 2022 elections. So far, neither lawmaker has commented on the matter, and a Blockchain Association spokesman confirmed Thursday evening that Smith was on her way home.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Smith commented on FTX’s Sam Bankman during her appearance on a podcast. Smith alleged that Bankman had spent more time personally lobbying lawmakers in Washington, D.C., than any other executive she had encountered in her 20-year career.

“Sam testified before Congress multiple times, he had incredibly detailed proposals at the [Commodities Future Trading Commission] and also legislatively that he was working on,” she said.

Furthermore, Smith described Bankman’s extensive efforts in meeting with congressional members, leadership, and staff, including taking them out for drinks. “I’ve never seen, in my 20-plus year career in Washington, an executive spend this much time personally lobbying Capitol Hill,” she added.

See original on CoinEdition.com

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLongest Third Date in Costa Rica. A lockdown love story.
Next articleEl Faro newspaper moves to Costa Rica in the face of attacks by the government of Nayib Bukele
Avatar photo
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Refugees must apply within a month of arrival, warns Immigtation

QCOSTARICA - People seeking refuge in Costa Rica must do so...
Read more

Costa Rica borders hours for the holidays

QCOSTARICA - If you are traveling out of or to Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Politics

Three years in prison for racists, legislator proposes

QCOSTARICA - With the aim of eradicating racism in...
Lifestyle

Longest Third Date in Costa Rica. A lockdown love story.

Q MAGAZINE - A couple who were stuck in...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: