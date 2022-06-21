Monday 20 June 2022
type here...
Search

Bolsonarism already places Petro’s Colombia among the “communist” countries

In the second round of the elections held this Sunday, Petro obtained 50.44% of the votes.

ReportsLatin America
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Bolsonarism already places Petro’s Colombia among the “communist” countries

Q REPORTS - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not...
Read more

Volaris Costa Rica expands presence in South America and lands in Colombia

QCOSTARICA - Volaris Costa Rica, the national flag ultra-low-cost...
Read more

Gasoline prices will drop next month

QCOSTARICA - A small relief, and not the ¢2...
Read more

Selling price of the dollar exceeds ¢700

QCOSTARICA - The millions of dollars invested (spent) by...
Read more

Best Online Casinos For Real Money

There are a variety of benefits to playing the...
Read more

Lawmakers can continue abusing gasoline allowance

QCOSTARICA - The administration of the Legislative Assembly promoted...
Read more

IMN anticipates that this Monday will be cloudy and rainy throughout the country

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢686.78 Buy

¢694.45 small> Sell

18 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet ruled on the victory of progressive Gustavo Petro in Sunday’s elections, but his far-right base has already included Colombia on the list of “communist” countries.

Legislator Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the sons of the ruler, was one of the most explicit and published on his social networks a map of South America in which Colombia was marked with the symbol of the hammer and sickle, after it was confirmed that it has been the first electoral victory of the left in that country.

- Advertisement -

With that emblem, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina are also identified on the map, which, with their many nuances, are governed by leftist leaders.

“The responsibility of the Brazilian voter increases. It is no longer just for Brazil, it is for the entire region,” Bolsonaro’s son wrote, in a clear allusion to the elections next October in the country, in which his father aspires to re-election although all the polls give Bolsonaro as the favorite. progressive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In the same sense, the advisor for International Affairs of the Brazilian Presidency, Filipe Martins, another of the ideologues of the ultra-conservative movement that supports Bolsonaro, also expressed himself on social networks.

“Faced with the advance of the extreme left in Latin America, with successive victories at the Sao Paulo Forum, our responsibility as Brazilians is greater. May God have mercy on us and give us the conditions to protect our country and our people,” said Bolsonaro’s collaborator.

In the second round of the elections held this Sunday, Petro obtained 50.44% of the votes, compared to 47.31% achieved by the populist Rodolfo Hernández, a businessman who presented himself as an independent under the umbrella of the League of Governors Anti-corruption movement.

What is expected of Petro in Colombia?

- Advertisement -

The senator and former guerrilla fighter, Gustavo Petro, came to power in Colombia with promises of greater equality and income redistribution. In that sense, investors in Colombia are looking to gauge how radical a government headed by Gustavo Petro will be when he takes office on August 7.

The president-elect of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, together with his vice-president-elect, Francia Márquez

Petro won the ballot and became the first leftist president of Colombia. Some of his plans will be relatively simple to implement, such as firing the management of Colombia’s state oil company. Other proposals, such as taxing wealthy landowners and declaring a state of economic emergency, will be limited by strong institutions like Congress and the Constitutional Court.

While there could be instability in the financial markets with Petro leading the way in Colombia, few investors are betting that Colombia will follow Venezuela’s footsteps into hyperinflation, expropriations and debt defaults.

Petro was born in Ciénaga de Oro, department of Córdoba (north), has five children and is married to Verónica Alcocer, who during this campaign has been very active on social networks and in the media supporting Petro’s purpose, who during his youth was a member of the M-19 guerrilla group, which emerged in 1970 after irregularities in the presidential elections.

- Advertisement -

Having been a member of a subversive group is what a large part of Colombian society does not forgive him for, despite the fact that his participation was never armed and that he was the one who promoted the disarmament of this guerrilla group that later led to the drafting of the Political Constitution de Colombia in 1991, which he also helped build.

Who is Francia Márquez?

Francia Elena Márquez Mina is an Afro-Colombian human-rights and environmental activist and lawyer, who is the vice president-elect of Colombia. She was born in Yolombó, a village in the Cauca Department. She first became an activist at 13, when construction of a dam threatened her community.

Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first Black vice-president-elect

Four years ago, Francia Márquez won the Goldman Prize, called the “Green Nobel”, for her fight against mining that was destroying the black community of La Toma, in her homeland of Cauca.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVolaris Costa Rica expands presence in South America and lands in Colombia
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Volaris Costa Rica expands presence in South America and lands in Colombia

QCOSTARICA - Volaris Costa Rica, the national flag ultra-low-cost airline, inaugurated...
Read more

Hernández, Trump, Bolsonaro and Bukele, or how to capitalize on political fatigue

Q REPORTS (El Espectador) Rodolfo Hernández, the presidential candidate for the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Tech

Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture

QTECH - The Internet Explorer (IE) browser, which entered...
Health

What’s new about monkeypox?

QCOSTARICA - Although not as contagious and deadly as...
Paying the bills