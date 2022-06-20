Volaris Costa Rica expands presence in South America and lands in Colombia

QCOSTARICA – Volaris Costa Rica, the national flag ultra-low-cost airline, inaugurated its new route San Jose, Costa Rica – Bogota, Colombia, with which it adds eight destination countries, expanding its presence in South America.

With its arrival in Bogotá and its recent opening in Lima, Peru, Volaris Costa Rica strengthens the air bridges between Central and South America to increase the flow of passengers in the region, helping to boost the tourism and economic recovery of both parts of the continent.

Costa Rica and Colombia share the first places in Latin America in ecological tourism activities, so this new route will allow the great potential of the travel and tourism sector to be developed.

“Since our start of operations in 2016, we have encouraged more people to fly thanks to our particular ‘à la carte’, in which each client chooses their travel choices. With the new way of traveling at the lowest cost, we bring more and more loved ones closer and eliminate borders, making air transport a commodity instead of a luxury. We are convinced that the arrival of Volaris Costa Rica in Colombia represents the establishment of the air bridge

essential to strengthen tourism, investment and the economies of both countries,” commented Ronny Rodríguez, CEO of Volaris Central America.

Volaris Costa Rica is the only ultra-low-cost airline that connects both destinations, defining a new way of traveling, in which tourists spend less on flights and more on destinations. This capitalizes on “revenge tourism” for those who want to make up for lost time due to the pandemic and the “workstation”, thanks to which travelers work remotely from anywhere.

“As administrator of the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) International Airport, AERIS celebrates the expansion of Volaris Costa Rica, as well as the range of options it offers passengers at competitive costs for business and tourism trips. Likewise, it is an example of the coordination between us and the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) for the benefit of the growth of the sector,” assured Ricardo Hernández, general director of AERIS.

For Costa Rica, tourism is a fundamental economic activity in creating jobs and raising income. As the national flag carrier, Volaris Costa Rica will continue to contribute to the sector’s participation in GDP becoming increasingly relevant.

“Colombia is important both in international tourist arrivals and in connections to the south, favoring air operations, vacation tourism, business, and visits from family and friends. This new connection with the El Dorado airport in Bogotá (BOG) will improve the arrival of tourists to Costa Rica at a time when our economy requires the injection of healthy income to improve the well-being of all populations,” commented Carolina Trejos, ICT Director of Marketing.

The flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving San Jose at 09:34 am and arriving in Bogotá at 12:45 pm. The return flight leaves Bogota t 1:30 pm and arriving in San Jose at 2:43 pm.

Bogota is one hour ahead of San Jose time.

