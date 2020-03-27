The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) staged an early morning “simulacro” evacuation drill ahead of the opening of the CENARE, the converted rehabilitation center into a hospital exclusively for patients of the coronavirus.
The drill began at 6:00 am with several machine units of the Bomberos, with hoses connected to fire hydrants and a ‘cisterna’ (tanker truck) to ensure a constant flow of water to fight a fire.
Specialized units to deal with contamination and hazard materials also took part in the drill.
Watch the video.
The CENARE is an 88 bed facility located in La Uruca with restricted access.