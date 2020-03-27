Three young men who were working in the San Luis dam died after a mound of sand fell on them. The event was recorded at 6:33 am this Friday in San Luis de Llano Bonito, in León Cortés, San José.

According to the Fire Department, the three were loading sand onto a truck and, for unknown reasons, it fell on them.

At 8 am Firefighters reported that two were found dead and one more was undergoing resuscitation. However, soon after, the Red Cross confirmed that the third also died.

The victims were 26, 16 and 14 years old, authorities said.