Wednesday 17 February 2021
type here...
Expat FocusRedaqted

Border runs in times of Covid

For now, unless things change, those who desire to “renew” their tourist visa must do so by air.

by Rico
36

Q EXPAT FOCUS – March 2 is quickly approaching and many non-resident expats are looking at ways to be able to continue to live in Costa Rica without running afoul of immigration, the DGME.

More, they will lose their driving privileges come March 3.

- Advertisement -

Foreigners who entered the country prior to December 1 last year had their tourist visa automatically extended to March 2, 2021. The Ministry of Transport (MOPT) also extended driving privileges.

Due to the pandemic, this was the second extension by both the DGME and the MOPT. The basis for the extension was closed air borders to tourists.

The gradual reopening of air borders began on August 1, 2020, and by November 1, was opened to all.

Today, though nothing near pre-pandemic levels, flights into and out of Costa Rica’s two main airports, the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) and Daniel Oduber (Liberia), are daily, so it is quite to be expected that no further extensions will be given.

- Advertisement -

What to do? Where to go?

Before March of last year, land border runs to Nicaragua and Panama were common. Leaving Costa Rica for a day or few days and coming back reset the tourist visa and driving privileges for, in most cases, another 90 days.

Many have been doing this for years, becoming “perpetual tourists”. There is nothing wrong or illegal with that.

But covid changed all that.

Today, doing a border run is no easy feat, as it takes planning and costs. For the most part, the cost of the flight is the cheapest component: PCR tests, travel insurance, and depending on the time abroad, all add up.

For example, a border run today means flying out of Costa Rica to places like Panama, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, or even the United States and then turning around. I mentioned these destinations as there are direct flights to and from Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

In my opinion, Panama is the best option.

Let me explain.

While Mexico does not require a PCR test, Guatemala, the United States, as well as Panama does, however, Panama, being a hub, does not require actual entry (immigration check-in) into the country after you deplane.

You can fly into Panama, simply walk to your outbound gate….after shopping of course and get on a flight back to Costa Rica. Of course, without having to say it, carry on or less is a must.

With forward planning, you will have purchased or extended your insurance before leaving, for it will be required to get back into Costa Rica.

Since immigration is no longer (as of December 1) handing out automatic 90 day passes to most tourists, you need to purchase at least 90 days coverage to get (again not automatic, but up to the discretion of the immigration official at entry) 90 days of “legal stay” and driving.

Which airline is best? Copa to Panama. Volaris to Guatemala or Mexico. Aeromexico to Mexico. Avianca to Colombia. For the U.S., take your pick.

Border runs by land are out. While tourists can leave (check out) Costa Rica, and enter Nicaragua or Panama, getting back is still not an option. Until March 1st, 2021 (scroll down to Article 29), only nationals and legal residents, those who have a DIMEX card, can enter Costa Rica by way of Nicaragua or Panama.

But what of the 72 hours out of the country? Costa Rica immigration does not require you to stay out of the country for any specific period of time. The 72 hours rule is only applicable for customs if you want to declare goods. The aforementioned countries do not require a minimum stay before you can leave.

For now, unless things change, those who desire to “renew” their tourist visa must do so by air.

Post you comments on our official Facebook page, Twitter or send an email.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleWith “la jupa” (the head) to the stars
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Volaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities

Q TRAVEL - The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of...
Read more

Colombia receives first batch of vaccines

QCOLOMBIA – Colombia advanced the start of the immunization campaign against...
Read more

MOST READ

Colombia receives first batch of vaccines

National

Eliminating vehicle restriction on weekends being evaluated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government announced Sunday night that it is evaluating lifting the sanitary vehicle restriction on weekends starting in March. This was confirmed by...
Colombia

Colombian Clever Leaves made first shipment of medical cannabis to the U.S.

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Clever Leaves, a Colombian company authorized to handle pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced that its subsidiary, Herbal Brands, managed to establish a strategic...
Coronavirus

Life in Iceland slowly returns to normal

Q Costa Rica -
REYKJAVIK - Boasting Europe's lowest Covid incidence rate, Iceland has gradually eased restrictions and allowed swimming pools, gyms, and now bars to reopen, focusing...
Travel

Tourist travel expected to return in the second semester: airlines

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - European airlines and local tourism agencies predict that Costa Ricans could resume tourism travel to the European Union starting in June. This...
Health

French Tourists with Covid-19 stranded in Costa Rica call for help

Rico -
"We're guilty, we're at fault for leaving. That's it, I'm saying it clearly,"  Antoine Stefanelli, one of the French tourists stranded in Costa Rica...
Puntarenas

Expansion of La Angostura will take twelve months

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Monday, February 15, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into the Ley de Ampliación y Rehabilitación de la RN17 - expansion of...
HQ

Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022. They are Natalia Díaz, president...
Zona Sur

More than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Experts do not rule out that the sequence of tremors recorded in Golfito and its surroundings since Sunday will bring more moderate...
Health

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol, several times a day, tables, doorknobs, desks, and any other surface in the home; sanitizing grocery bags...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.