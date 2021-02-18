Costa Rica proposes Father’s Day holiday only for 2021

QCOSTARICA – In order to reactive national tourism, the Government of Carlos Alvarado will present a bill so that, for a single time, Father’s Day is a non-compulsory pay holiday on Monday, June 21.

The Presidency, in announcing the proposal, stressed it would only be for this year, with the objective that workers have a long weekend.

The project has not yet been formally presented to Congress.

According to the Ministry of Labor, with a non-compulsory pay holiday, most salaried employees will have the day off and this cannot be reduced from their salary.

Other non-compulsory pay holidays are August 2, the day of the Virgin of the Angels and December 1, the day of the abolition of the army.

In Congress, there are at least five bills that are being studied to declare Father’s Day a holiday, however, they propose it as something permanent.

Long weekends

This proposal complements another law that was passed in 2020 to move some of the holidays so that people take advantage of long weekends.

For 2021, May 1 and July 25 will be moved to the Monday immediately after (May 3 and July 26, respectively), while September 15 and December 1, to the immediately preceding Monday (September 13 and November 27).

This dynamic will continue until 2024.

The Ministry of Tourism presented this proposal, along with 19 other measures, to reactivate tourism.

Among other plans focused on national tourism is the possibility that public employees can telecommute from suitable facilities, as well as the cumulative days so that they work four days and enjoy three days off.