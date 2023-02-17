Boston Scientific expands its presence in Costa Rica with new operations in Cartago

QCOSTARICA – Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) – a world leader in innovative medical devices that improve the lives of patients around the world – announced the expansion of its operations by adding a third plant in Costa Rica.

The new facilities are located in the province of Cartago.

“We are grateful to our collaborators in the region, who have contributed to the production of technologies that transform the lives of our clients and their patients,” said Paudie O’Connor, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Boston Scientific. “While we expand our operations in Costa Rica to Cartago, we will continue to develop our talent and capabilities in the country.”

During the celebration for the new Boston Scientific site in Cartago, a new investment in facilities of approximately 40,000 m2 that will be built in the same Business Park, La Lima, was also announced. This project is expected to be completed during the first months of 2025.

Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade, indicated: “Boston Scientific’s expansion in our country is further proof of the solidity of our business climate and the confidence that investors have in our economy. The close relationship between Costa Rica and the company has harvested more than 7,000 jobs over 19 years and we know that it will bring many more fruits. This is an exciting time for our country, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with leading companies like Boston Scientific to drive economic growth and the well-being of our people.”

The company already employs more than 7,000 people at its locations in El Coyol de Alajuela and La Aurora de Heredia. The new facilities in Cartago are expected to create around 1,200 new jobs.

“Boston Scientific is one of the most important players in the Life Sciences Sector in Costa Rica, being today the largest employer and exporter by volume of medical devices in the country. The opening in Cartago and the announcement of the new megaproject send a clear message of the development and competitiveness of the country in this industry,” indicated Jorge Sequeira, General Director of CINDE, Costa Rica’s investment promotion agency.

“The life sciences sector exported more than US$4.5 billion in 2022, remaining Costa Rica’s main export product,” added Sequeira.

Boston Scientific has established itself as a leader in the Life Sciences industry, being a success story in Costa Rica. An example of this was the opening of Research and Development operations in 2012, an area from which various products that reach the whole world are designed and maintained.

The company is recognized as one of the best employers around the world, being considered a FORTUNE World’s Most Admired company and is on the Forbes World’s Best Employers list.

In addition, Boston Scientific maintains a commitment to equal opportunities for the development of its employees, and its ecological footprint in the country by being carbon neutral since 2016. With the mission of being a patient-oriented company, the organizational culture of the company focuses on key values such as diversity, global collaboration and high performance.

“The arrival of a new company to the La Lima Free Trade Zone confirms the consolidation of our industrial park to the east of the capital, also promotes a greater generation of sources of employment and country development thanks to the human talent of Cartago,” said Fernando Carazo, General Manager of Zona Franca La Lima.

The company will open new job opportunities in various areas, including manufacturing and administrative positions. If you are interested in applying for a vacancy, you can visit the Boston Scientific job board: https://jobs.bostonscientific.com/?utm_source=careersite.

