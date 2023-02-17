Friday 17 February 2023
95,000 vehicles with license plates 7, 8 and 9 have until March 9 for the RTV

Dollar Exchange

¢558.05 Buy

¢564.84 Sell

17 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – More than 95,000 vehicles with license plates ending in 7, 8 and 9 have until March 9 to submit to the vehicular technical review (RTV) or face sanctions if they continue circulating.

In the first week of March, the amnesty for license plates ending in the numbers 7, 8 and 9 expires; for vehicles with license plates ending in 0, the amnesty (prorroga) continues into April.

This has also caused tremendous lines at the RTV inspection stations as the new operator, DEKRA, plays catch-up.

In addition, appointments in some cases are stated in weeks (especially in smaller stations) instead of days due to the overload of vehicles.

Julio Rodríguez, General Manager of DEKRA, called on drivers to take their vehicle for technical inspection as soon as possible and not wait.

Appointments can be made at the call center number 4000-1100 or through its website www.dekra.cr.

 

