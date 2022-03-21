Boy crashes into sloth while zip-lining in Costa Rican rainforest

A thrill-seeking boy got a close encounter with a sloth while zip-lining in Costa Rica, as seen in this wild viral video posted to Reddit.

“I just clocked it straight in the face!” exclaimed the unnamed boy in the disastrous clip, which was filmed March 13 at the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna, and is now racking up tens of thousands of clicks on Facebook and Instagram.

The footage starts off innocent enough with the thrill-seeking type zooming along the zip line while the guide cheers him on off-screen. However, the boy’s joy ride is cut short after he plows into a furry sloth that inexplicably managed to climb onto the line.

- Advertisement -

The clip ends with the boy dangling from the rope like a stalled human Roosevelt Island tram while the slow-moving interloper continues clambering away down the line, seemingly nonplussed by the collision.

Neither boy nor the sloth sustained any injuries. Both have a story to remember.

“‘The sloth or child weren’t hurt, and they just had to wait for the sloth to get out of the way for around 15 minutes,” the park’s owner Flavio Leiton Ramos told Storyful. He added that the child “was doing a great job by using the brake, and also since the tour guide was with him, was able to handle the situation.”

“Seven people went on that cable, and there was no sloth on it, and within 30 seconds, a sloth got on the cable,” Ramos said.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related