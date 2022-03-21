Monday 21 March 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica says it will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

Front PageMigrationNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama registers zero deaths from Covid-19

Q24N - The Ministry of Health of Panama highlighted...
Read more

Beer prices expected to go up

QCOSTARICA - The owners of bars and restaurants predict...
Read more

4.9 quake off Liberia, Guanacaste on Sunday

QCOSTARICA - 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in the North...
Read more

Costa Rica says it will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has agreed to work together...
Read more

Boy crashes into sloth while zip-lining in Costa Rican rainforest

A thrill-seeking boy got a close encounter with a...
Read more

Obscure traffic violations that most drivers in Costa Rica do not know

QCOSTARICA - This is an odd one, an obscure...
Read more

Renewable electricity generation to reach 98% in Costa Rica this year

QCOSTARICA - The Centro Nacional de Control de Electricidad...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has agreed to work together on strengthening immigration and border policing in the Central American country, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (right) poses with Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado during a meeting in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2022. Photo from Casa Presidencial

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado met with Mayorkas last week, weeks after Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico established visa requirements that make it more difficult for Venezuelans and Cubans to transit through their countries towards U.S. territory.

The new requirements came after Nicaragua lifted visa requirements for Cuban nationals in November, opening a new avenue for migration north to Mexico and the United States.

- Advertisement -

Mayorkas and Costa Rican Minister of Security Michael Soto signed a letter of understanding pledging police efforts and attention to migrants and refugees. Those efforts would include training, infrastructure and equipment, Soto said in a video shared with media.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Public Security Michael Soto signs bilateral documents. Photo from Casa Presidencial

“The document seeks to generate options to strengthen the professional migration police and the border police of Costa Rica in all their capacities, strengthen the fight against the smuggling of migrants and human trafficking,” the Casa Presidencial statement said.

.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2022. Photo from Casa Presidencial

Mayorkas was in Costa Rica a day after his visit to Mexico where he discussed regional migration and labor policies with Mexican officials. read more

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBoy crashes into sloth while zip-lining in Costa Rican rainforest
Next article4.9 quake off Liberia, Guanacaste on Sunday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Panama registers zero deaths from Covid-19

Q24N - The Ministry of Health of Panama highlighted that on...
Read more

Beer prices expected to go up

QCOSTARICA - The owners of bars and restaurants predict an increase...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Costa Rica once again positioned as the happiest country in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica was once again positioned as...
Latin America

Women Bear the Brunt of Post-COVID Employment Woes in Latin America

Q REPORTS (IPS) The COVID-19 pandemic did not hit...
Paying the bills