Friday, 18 December 2020
South AmericaBrazil

Brazil: Court says vaccine could be “required, but not forced”

People who refuse could be fined or face restrictive measures

by Q24N
5

Q24N – Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak in the world behind the United States, reported 1,092 coronavirus deaths and 69,826 new confirmed cases, as a second wave that has been gaining steam since mid-November grows increasingly severe.

People walk on a popular shopping street amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 17, 2020. © Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

It was the highest death toll since Sept. 15, when the country reported 1,115 deaths. The pandemic has now claimed 184,827 Brazilian lives, and over 7 million infections.

- Advertisement -

Appetite for a widespread lockdown appears limited in Brazil, which has pockets of severe poverty. But a Brazilian Supreme Court justice issued an order requiring bars and restaurants in Sao Paulo, the nation’s most populous state, to stop serving alcohol after 8 p.m.

The court also ruled that Brazilians could be “required, but not forced” by civil authorities to be vaccinated. The specific enforcement mechanisms allowed by the order were not immediately clear, but Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote in the majority ruling that individuals refusing to take vaccines could face sanctions, such as the inability to partake in certain activities or to frequent certain locations.

Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, who has frequently played down the pandemic’s severity, has repeatedly said in the past that he will not take any vaccine and that ordinary Brazilians would not be required to do so either, a position that puts him at odds with the court.

Earlier in the day, in a setback to Brazil’s attempts to fight the pandemic, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Pfizer Inc was having difficulty acquiring approval for its vaccine in Brazil. He said a Pfizer executive told him the approval process was proving more onerous than expected in Brazil.

- Advertisement -

(REUTERS)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Nicaragua went from being the economy with the most pessimism in Central America in 2020, to the second with the best performance
Next articleTextile company in Costa Rica produces climate-friendly with MTU battery storage systems from Rolls-Royce
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

QCOSTARICA - Carlos Abarca is the first Costa Rican who received...
Read more

EU to start vaccinations on December 27

(DW) In just 10 days, the first people across the European...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus digest: COVID nearly three times deadlier than flu

Trends

Top Things To Do in Costa Rica – Jet Casino

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is loaded with beaches, beautiful rainforests, and national parks worth visiting. The country that works as a blessing for online casino companies...
News

Uber and DiDi or watching Disney+ will be 13% more expensive from Friday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Uber, DiDi, Disney +, Expedia, Booking, Despegar, and Aplaudir.com will, starting Friday, December 18, collecting from their customers the 13% Value Added...
Limon

Grocer sentenced to 6 years in prison for caressing the hands of a girl

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A grocer identified with the surnames Alvarado Zúñiga was sentenced to 6 years in prison for caressing the hands of a girl...
Health

First Costa Rican vaccinated against covid-19 in the US: ‘I did it and I feel good’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Carlos Abarca is the first Costa Rican who received the vaccine against covid-19 in the United States. The Costa Rican, a resident of...
News

Everything you need to know if you will pass through the Juan Santamaría airport in the next few days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It has not been the ideal year to travel, but some Costa Ricans are getting ready to leave or return through Costa...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.