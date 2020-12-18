Textile company in Costa Rica produces climate-friendly with MTU battery storage systems from Rolls-Royce

QCOSTARICA – Rolls-Royce announced that it has provided the technology required for the textile company, Proquinal, in Alajuela, to successfully commission the largest integrated energy system in Costa Rica.

The system includes both battery storage and solar installations at the site. Two 40-foot- MTU battery containers from Rolls-Royce with a total storage capacity of 4,275 kWh and an output of 1,500 kVA are used to meet peak electricity demand, increase the company’s own use of solar power, and relieve pressure on the public grid. 690 photovoltaic panels with 255kWp capacity have been installed by solar provider Swissol on covered parking spaces at Proquinal and connected to the battery containers to support the system.

By generating CO2-free electricity, they help prevent the emission of more than 285 tons of CO2 per year compared to conventional electricity generation.

Randall Zúñiga, Director of Energy at Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy, congratulated Proquinal for this significant investment which will help further the decarbonization of the country.

Costa Rica has set itself the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The MTU EnergyPacks are mainly charged from the grid at night, during favorable electricity tariff periods, and in the afternoon. The stored energy is used for Proquinal Costa Rica’s textile production process during the two peak periods in the morning and evening, when energy costs are highest.

Since electricity is 4.5 times more expensive during peak hours than the nighttime rate, the new energy system will allow the company to achieve savings of approximately US$41,000 per month, which will allow a payback of the investment in a period of 4.3 years.

“The smart use of energy with our new system is a great step forward towards clean and affordable electricity generation and a contribution to a better use of renewable energy in the country,” stared Moisés Hernández, General Director of Proquinal in Costa Rica.