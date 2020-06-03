Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
South AmericaBrazil

Brazil exceeds 30,000 deaths and sets new record for infections

Q24N
By Q24N
0
Modified date:

(AFP) Brazil recorded another record of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours: 1,262, bringing the total death toll to 31,309 (June 3).

Dozens of people line up at the central bus station, in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 2, 2020. © Reuters / Adriano Machado

The Ministry of Health reported on June 2 that the country registered 28,936 additional cases of infections and 1,262 more deaths. Figures taking into account the weekend by the particular count of the Latin American giant.

Now, the country presents a total of 558,23 (June 3) confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

- paying the bills -

Since Saturday, the country showed an accelerated rise in the number of people affected, when the country was already close to half a million infections and 29,000 deaths.

The numbers were reported the same weekend that the shopping malls were back in operation and thousands of people resumed their prohibited consumption habits in recent months, amid a dispute between local rulers who imposed strict isolation restrictions and the Jair Bolsonaro executive who has chosen to minimize the pandemic.

The nation remains the second in the world with the highest number of people who have contracted the disease, second only to the United States.

The world tries to move little by little towards the lack of confidence in the middle of the pandemic. While at the regional level, Latin America became the epicenter of the outbreak, on a global scale, more than 6,306,000 people have contracted COVID-19.

The number of recovered, however, far exceeds that of deaths across the globe, with 2,705,202 survivors compared to the more than 376,000 fatalities claimed by the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleCan we all get along?
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Pandemic and inequality: For whom the bells don’t toll

Brazil Q Costa Rica -
“We are in this moment of tranquility when it comes to...
Read more

Brazil’s Sao Paulo State Building Thousands of Vertical Cemetery Plots

Brazil VOA NEWS -
Brazil's Sao Paulo state is building thousands of vertical funeral plots...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Copa Airlines to resume flights on July 3

Rico -
Panama's Copa Airlines once again has been forced to extend its announced it plans to resume flights, which is now July 3, with Costa...
Read more
Health

Five-day-old among the infected in Costa Rica; Confirmed cases now 1,084

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As a new month begins and a phase of greater flexibility for restaurants, hotels, and other activities, commences, the Ministry of Health reported...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 25 new cases in 24 hours, total infected now 1,047

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) In perhaps one of the shortest daily reports on the coronavirus situation in Costa Rica, this Saturday, May 30, the Minister of Health,...
Coronavirus

How to Recover From Covid-19 at Home

Q Costa Rica -
From the New York Tiimes: Rest and fluids are essential, but not always enough. Getting infected with Covid-19 is a frightening, isolating experience. But as...
Coronavirus

Stay home! Clínica Bíblica offers COVID-19 testing at home!

Rico -
Understanding the need for social distancing and facilitating access to the health of the population, the Hospital Clínica Bíblica offers COVID-19 testing and any...
Lighter Side

Abandoning ship: 30 Cabinet Minsters Gone in 2 Years

Q Costa Rica -
With the latest resignation of three ministers at the same time, the total abandoning the Carlos Alvarado playground is now 30 in his first...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA