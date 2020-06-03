Brazil exceeds 30,000 deaths and sets new record for infections

(AFP) Brazil recorded another record of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours: 1,262, bringing the total death toll to 31,309 (June 3).

The Ministry of Health reported on June 2 that the country registered 28,936 additional cases of infections and 1,262 more deaths. Figures taking into account the weekend by the particular count of the Latin American giant.

Now, the country presents a total of 558,23 (June 3) confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Since Saturday, the country showed an accelerated rise in the number of people affected, when the country was already close to half a million infections and 29,000 deaths.

The numbers were reported the same weekend that the shopping malls were back in operation and thousands of people resumed their prohibited consumption habits in recent months, amid a dispute between local rulers who imposed strict isolation restrictions and the Jair Bolsonaro executive who has chosen to minimize the pandemic.

The nation remains the second in the world with the highest number of people who have contracted the disease, second only to the United States.

The world tries to move little by little towards the lack of confidence in the middle of the pandemic. While at the regional level, Latin America became the epicenter of the outbreak, on a global scale, more than 6,306,000 people have contracted COVID-19.

The number of recovered, however, far exceeds that of deaths across the globe, with 2,705,202 survivors compared to the more than 376,000 fatalities claimed by the new coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.