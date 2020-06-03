The fateful days of Chile on account of the Covid-19 pandemic

(AFP) Coronavirus cases skyrocket and escalate in Chile, whose hospital capacity is already on the brink of collapse. And despite the visible effects of the pandemic, the quarantine in Santiago and its surroundings is met with difficulty.

On April 30, 17,008 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Chile. The contagion rate was 87.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

On May 1, seven deaths a day were reported for a total of 238 throughout the country, according to data from the Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal).

- paying the bills -

On June 1, just a month later, daily cases broke records, with 59 deaths (a total of 1,113) and 5,471 new infections, exceeding 100,000 (105,109).

On May 28, according to the latest epidemiological report released by Minsal, the rate of infections was 465.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

83% of the positive cases and 78% of the deceased -this is 83,665 of the 99,688 infected and 827 of the 1,054 dead- occurred in Chile only in the month of May.

As of June 2, Chile recorded 108,686 positive cases for Covid-19 and 1,188 deaths.

- paying the bills -