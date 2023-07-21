Friday 21 July 2023
type here...
Search

Break out the galoshes, long weekend will have rains and winds due to tropical waves 21 and 22

Despite the tropical waves, Costa Rica continues to go through the heatwave period in July

NationalRedaqtedWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Drug onslaught has created an explosion of violence in Costa Rica, according to the Security Minister

Q COSTA RICA (Reuters) - Murders in Costa Rica...
Read more

Break out the galoshes, long weekend will have rains and winds due to tropical waves 21 and 22

Q COSTA RICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de...
Read more

Case in “Cambronero tragedy” dismissed

Q COSTA RICA - The Criminal Court of San...
Read more

Rickettsiosis in Costa Rica: First three deaths confirmed

Q COSTA RICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación...
Read more

In Costa Rica, dollar remains in decline

Q COSTA RICA - Now is the time to...
Read more

Fuerza Publica filed a complaint for a two-hour blockade in General Cañas this Wednesday

Q COSTA RICA - The Fuerza Publica (National Police)...
Read more

Pink has become popular in Costa Rica!

Q COSTA RICA - Merchants in Costa Rican have...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢536.86 BUY

¢541.94 SELL

21 July 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q COSTA RICA – The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN) – National Meteorological Institute – indicated that this long weekend will have rains and winds caused by Tropical Wave No. 21 and No. 22.

Galoshes (dard to find in Costa Rica) are slipped over shoes to keep them from getting muddy or wet during inclement weather.

The closest one will pass through the country this Friday, while the next one will do so on Sunday.

Authorities ask the population to take extreme precautionary measures for the long weekend.

- Advertisement -

The July 25 holiday, the Annexation of the Nicoya Party or Guanacaste Day, is moved to Monday, July 24, taking into account that the weekend will last until Monday, July 24, part of the plan put in place by the previous government to stimulate post-pandemic local tourism.

The IMN provided a series of recommendations for the expected strong winds. Visit their website here.

On other issues, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) indicated that two schools had to be evacuated, the Bahamas de Lebron School and the Kooper School, which are near the Aguas Zarcas River in San Carlos, where Thursday’s rains unblocked a river dam of logs and debris following the avalanche last Saturday.

Likewise, the CNE asked not to use the San Carlos River as a means of transportation, due to the large amount of material that goes downstream.

Likewise, the experts indicated that the country continues to go through the heatwave period in July, in which the trade winds accelerate in the southern Caribbean Sea.

The official (IMN) weather forecast for this Friday, July 21, 2023:

- Advertisement -

This Friday the country will be affected by tropical wave #21, possible morning rainfall in the Caribbean with isolated rains in the north and east of the Central Valley, during the afternoon there will be partial cloudiness conditions in the Caribbean. There will be downpours with storms in the Pacific during the afternoon and night, particularly in the Central and South Pacific, as well as sectors surrounding the Gulf of Nicoya.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCase in “Cambronero tragedy” dismissed
Next articleDrug onslaught has created an explosion of violence in Costa Rica, according to the Security Minister
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Watch out! Wind gusts may reach up to 70km/h

Q COSTA RICA - The winds during next few days could...
Read more

$100 Million dollars would solve the problems on the Limón highway, says MOPT

Q COSTA RICA - Authorities of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Rickettsiosis in Costa Rica: First three deaths confirmed

Q COSTA RICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación...
National

Costa Ricans are headed overseas in record numbers, making history

Q COSTA RICA - In the midst of the...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: