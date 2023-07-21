Break out the galoshes, long weekend will have rains and winds due to tropical waves 21 and 22

Q COSTA RICA – The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN) – National Meteorological Institute – indicated that this long weekend will have rains and winds caused by Tropical Wave No. 21 and No. 22.

The closest one will pass through the country this Friday, while the next one will do so on Sunday.

Authorities ask the population to take extreme precautionary measures for the long weekend.

- Advertisement -

The July 25 holiday, the Annexation of the Nicoya Party or Guanacaste Day, is moved to Monday, July 24, taking into account that the weekend will last until Monday, July 24, part of the plan put in place by the previous government to stimulate post-pandemic local tourism.

The IMN provided a series of recommendations for the expected strong winds. Visit their website here.

On other issues, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) indicated that two schools had to be evacuated, the Bahamas de Lebron School and the Kooper School, which are near the Aguas Zarcas River in San Carlos, where Thursday’s rains unblocked a river dam of logs and debris following the avalanche last Saturday.

Likewise, the CNE asked not to use the San Carlos River as a means of transportation, due to the large amount of material that goes downstream.

Likewise, the experts indicated that the country continues to go through the heatwave period in July, in which the trade winds accelerate in the southern Caribbean Sea.

The official (IMN) weather forecast for this Friday, July 21, 2023:

- Advertisement -

This Friday the country will be affected by tropical wave #21, possible morning rainfall in the Caribbean with isolated rains in the north and east of the Central Valley, during the afternoon there will be partial cloudiness conditions in the Caribbean. There will be downpours with storms in the Pacific during the afternoon and night, particularly in the Central and South Pacific, as well as sectors surrounding the Gulf of Nicoya.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related