Case in “Cambronero tragedy” dismissed

Prosecutor's Office rules out that the bus driver failed in the duty of care

Q COSTA RICA – The Criminal Court of San Ramón has ruled to close the criminal case that was opened in response to the “tragedy”, the fatal incident involving a bus in Cambronero in September of last year, which resulted in the death of 9 people.

The San Ramón Prosecutor’s Office (Fiscalía) reported that they requested the case to be dropped after deciding that there was no proof that the bus driver neglected their responsibility.

The Fiscalía concluded that the mudslide and stones caused the bus and motorcycle that were passing to be pulled towards the edge of the cliff. Francisco Nicolás, PLN legislator and member of the commission that investigated this issue, said that the procedure can continue in civil proceedings.

