Bridge between Mora and Puriscal will be closed for two months

QCOSTARICA – The Quebrada Honda river bridge, over National Route 239, that connects the cantons of Mora (Cuidad Colon) and Puriscal, will be closed for two months due to the serious damage detected in one of the beams that support the structure.

As a solution to the problem, the Ministry of Public and Transportation (MOPT) announced that to restore passage at as early as possible, a Bailey bridge in the area will be erected.

- Advertisement -

The temporary solution, that in many other cases across the country has become near-permanent, is expected to be in place by the end of April.

Work on the modular structure will begin this week following a weekend of awarding contracts for the works by the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (CONAVI) – National Highway Council.

The MOPT reported on Monday that the CONAVI is analyzing two offers from three potential interested companies, and waiting for the corrections requested for said award.

The MOPT indicated that that is working with the Municipalities of Mora and Pursical to coordinate actions and seek alternate passage solutions for the residents of said cantons who used the bridge daily to travel to and from San Jose.

In parallel, public buses, with the approval of the Public Transport Council (CTP), will continue to offer service through a “trasbordo” method, where one bus lets off passengers to walk across the bridge to meet up with the bus on the other side. The distance between the two buses, to be walked by passengers, is about 500 meters.

The alternative routes recommended are through Acosta and Tabarcia for those traveling to and from San José, or the Puriscal-Orotina or Puriscal – Parrita route for those heading west to the Pacific.

- Advertisement -

There is the option of using cantonal roads, some of which can be an adventure in themselves and are not recommended or suitable for the transit of heavy trucks or low riding vehicles.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related