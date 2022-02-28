Monday 28 February 2022
Weathe service predicts the week will start with moderate to strong winds in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - national weather...
ICT presses Immigration to issue regulations for Laws on digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Alvarado, is...
¢5,000 bill printed on cotton paper will stop circulating this week

QCOSTARICA - The ¢5,000 banknotes printed on cotton paper...
Foreign Ministry reports nine Costa Ricans in the midst of conflicts in Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Foreign Ministry has managed to contact...
Authorities activate contingency plans to mitigate effects of the dry season

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - Costa...
Joey King Shares Photos from Costa Rica Trip

Q MAGAZINE (JustJared) Joey King looks beautiful in these...
INS building is illuminated in support of Ukraine

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) -...
QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service – anticipates strong winds and stable conditions in the Central Valley for the beginning of this week. They affirm that there will be little cloudiness in the sky.

Meteorologists predict warm temperatures during the morning, especially in the coastal sectors.

Juan Diego Naranjo from the IMN explained that these are typical February/March weather conditions.

Naranjo indicated that the Central Valley will be the area where the coldest temperatures of the day are experienced in the morning and at night.

According to the IMN, no rainfall is expected in practically the entire country for this Monday and possibly for the rest of the week.

 

Climate

Authorities activate contingency plans to mitigate effects of the dry season

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - Costa...
El Salvador

Bukele to propose granting Salvadoran citizenship to foreign investors

Q24N (Reuters) El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday...
