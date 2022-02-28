Weathe service predicts the week will start with moderate to strong winds in the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA -The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service – anticipates strong winds and stable conditions in the Central Valley for the beginning of this week. They affirm that there will be little cloudiness in the sky.

Meteorologists predict warm temperatures during the morning, especially in the coastal sectors.

- Advertisement -

Juan Diego Naranjo from the IMN explained that these are typical February/March weather conditions.

Naranjo indicated that the Central Valley will be the area where the coldest temperatures of the day are experienced in the morning and at night.

According to the IMN, no rainfall is expected in practically the entire country for this Monday and possibly for the rest of the week.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related