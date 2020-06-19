Bring your own face mask or shield to your medical appointment at state hospitals

(QCOSTARICA) The State hospitals Mexico, San Juan de Dios and Calderón Guardia reinforced prevention measures with the aim of preventing the risk of COVID-19 infections, confirms the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social.

Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Caja, explained that the three centers gave a series of recommendations for people who attend doctor’s appointments or any othe consultation.

One of the recommendations is that people who visit these hospitals wear face masks or face shields for as long as they remain on site. Each person should have their own protection and they are asked to use them correctly.

The three hospitals will also carry out temperature taking, require hand washing, and fill out a questionnaire on arrival.

Only the person who is going to consult is allowed, only in very special cases in which the person really needs the help of another person, a companion will be allowed to enter.

Dr. Ileana Balmaceda Arias, general director of San Juan de Dios, explained that they have called on users to follow the preventive measures that the hospital from the time of arrival.

“We do this to reduce the risk of transmission by COVID-19, among all we must take care of ourselves, users must be aware that they are visiting a hospital and take all measures for their own safety,” said the director.

General measures and recommendations:

People should do hand washing or apply an alcoholic solution as instructed by hospital staff.

It is recommended to use a mask for respiratory protection or face protection mask (the person must bring it), this does not mean that, if the user does not use it, it will not be attended. It is a recommendation.

Avoid touching common surfaces and if you do, it is important to wash your hands; avoid touching your face; as far as possible maintain a distance of more than 1.8 meters with other people; apply the correct protocol when coughing and sneezing, and follow the instructions provided by hospital staff at all times.

Although only San Jose hospitals are mentioned in the information package, regional hospitals have not announced any specific policies, but a good practice is the follow the above, to reduce the spread of the virus.