Banco Nacional Makes Use Of Face Mask Mandatory

(QCOSTARICA) The Banco Nacional (BNCR) announced the mandatory use of face masks of face shields by customers at all branches throughout the country starting on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The requirement is made in response to the suggestion of the Ministry of Health to reduce the risk of contagion by COVID-19. All workers will also be required to use face protection. They will also use this accessory.

“We appreciate clients taking the preventive measures regarding this new provision and if they must attend any of our branches nationwide, they must wear a face mask or face shield careta in Spanish) while in the branch. We are taking care of the health of our clients, that of our workers and that of everyone’s families,” said Francisco Gamboa, Director of Institutional Relations.

The State bank reminds clients of the convenience of carrying out their transactions online and resorting to branches only when extremely necessary.

The mandatory use of face mask or face shield is in addition to other measures that the bank has already implemented such as distance management in lines, and constant washing of hands by employees.

