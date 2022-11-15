British Airways resumes its flights to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Board – announced that British Airways resumed its flights to Costa Rica.

Up to March 25, 2023, the airline will fly direct three times a week between the Juan Santamaría International (San Jose) Airport from London Gatwick.

The news is extremely positive for the start of the high season, especially since the United Kingdom has become the main source market for European tourists to our country.

“The return of British Airways to Costa Rica means that we recover this important connection with the London market,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

The Minister added, “this is one of the destinations that have responded best since the post-pandemic opening in Europe. We hope that with the three weekly flights from Gatwick we can see a significant increase in the arrival of people from England to our country”.

According to ICT data, between January and October of this year, more than 55,000 British tourists arrived by air in Costa Rica.

British Airways will make the trips to San José, Costa Rica, in a Boeing 777-200 aircraft,on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays:

Flight BA 2237: leaves London at 11:05 am and arrives in San José at 4:40 pm

Flight BA2236: leaves San José at 6:30 pm and arrives at 10:50 am the next day.

*Hours in local time. Flight schedule subject to change.

