Government reached an agreement with farmers

QCOSTARICA – The Government and a group of farmers reached an agreement after the demonstration that took place this Monday outside Casa Presidencial in San Jose.

The producers asked for help with their debts and the embargo of some lands.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), at least three actions were coordinated to try to solve the problem pointed out by the farmers who showed up in protest.

Víctor Julio Carvajal, head of the MAG, explained that they await meetings with the Banco Nacional and the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank 0 with the aim of finding payment arrangements.

Jeison Leitón, member of the Multisectoral Social Encounter and producer from Cartago, said that they found hope with the agreements that were put on the table with the representatives of the Government.

National producers state that it has taken them a long time to recover after the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent weather events that have affected the country.

