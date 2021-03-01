Monday 1 March 2021
type here...
Central AmericaEl Salvador

Bukele is on track to obtain a majority in the Congress of El Salvador

Partido Nuevas Ideas and its ally GANA would obtain at least 56 of the 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly

by Q24N
15

Q24N – The Nuevas Ideas (NI) party of President Nayib Bukele and partner Gran Alianza Nacional (GANA) party would obtain at least 56 of the 84 seats in the Congress of El Salvador, which would give them a qualified majority and great strength to promote law proposals, reported this Monday, El Faro, which cited data from the elections board.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele referred to the legislative and municipal elections on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at a press conference in San Salvador. Photo AFP

Preliminary figures not only confirm NI’s comfortable victory, anticipated in the reading of voting intention polls, but also the collapse of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN). The first would get 14 seats and the latter only 3.

- Advertisement -

Such figures emerged from the preliminary results with an 80% scrutiny disseminated in real time by the elections board.

The preliminary count allows the elections board to mark the number of votes that each political organization receives. The official count will begin on Tuesday, to know precisely how many seats will correspond to each party, informed an AFP source.

Bukele, who celebrated his “victory” on Twitter on Sunday, despite the preliminary results, shared in that network an exit poll of the Costa Rican firm Cid Gallup, which ensures that Nuevas Ideas obtained a large majority in Parliament, with more than 67% of the votes.

Although the details of the survey were not disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Photo AFP

“Nuevas Ideas + GANA will have more than 60 deputies (…) Thanks to the Salvadoran people. Thank God,” he wrote, in a fact that no party has achieved in three decades.

The message alluded to the support that Nuevas Ideas would have from the GANA  party, which served as a platform for the president to triumph in the 2019 presidential elections.

The Assembly elected on Sunday will take office on May 1. Apart from legislating, it must elect five magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice, the attorney general of the Republic and the Human Rights Ombudsman, among other positions.

Photo AFP

If the majority is confirmed, Bukele may also promote constitutional reforms, as he had already anticipated.

- Advertisement -

With the Congress that is about to finish its work, the president maintained conflicts, given the majority held by Arena and the FLN. The clashes also occurred with the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s Office.

Nayib Bukele

In his first two years in office, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele marched soldiers into the country’s legislature, defied Supreme Court rulings, published photos of barely clothed gang members crammed together on a prison floor and dispatched the military to detain anyone breaking quarantine.

Salvadorans can’t get enough of him. Bukele enjoys an approval rating of around 90 percent in polls.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleUS Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,
Next articleCCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

New Congress building to be inaugurated

The new building of the Legislative Assembly, the seat of Costa...
Read more

El Salvador gets its first batch of covid-19 vaccines

Q24N - On Wednesday, El Salvador, received its first batch -...
Read more

MOST READ

97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens

Economic Recovery

Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil have administered the highest number of doses per capita to date.

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Widespread vaccination is the key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforcing the economic recovery in Latin America, Fitch Ratings said in...
National

Vehicle Restrictions for March

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Due to an improvement in the epidemiological situation of the health emergency, starting March 1, the only daytime vehicular restrictions for the...
Coronavirus

Japan creates Ministry of Loneliness

Q Costa Rica -
Japan is beefing up measures against loneliness, taking a first major step toward comprehensively tackling a pervasive problem in the nation that has again...
Health

CCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying a total of 149,812 vaccines against covid-19, reaching a national application rate of...
Health

CNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In total, 19 cantons in six provinces maintain a high risk of contagion by COVID-19, according to the last update from the...
Heredia

ESPH charges the family for electricity for January and February even though fire destroyed their home in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite losing their home entirely in December, a Heredia received electricity bills from the Heredia Public Service Company (ESPH) for January and...
Health

Almost a million people over 58 must be vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost a million people aged 58 and over, throughout the country, are targeted by the Caja's health centers to be vaccinated against...
Banking

Loans in dollars loses attractiveness for those who earn in colones

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Loans in dollars, which had a great boom in 2000, began to slow down since 2016 and today, despite the fact that...
Today Costa Rica

50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.