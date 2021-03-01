Monday 1 March 2021
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

CCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying a total of 149,812 vaccines against covid-19, reaching a national application rate of 2.90 per 100 inhabitants; this according to the Vaccination Information System (SIVA) as of February 26, 2021.

 

Source: CCSS

As explained by Dr. Leandra Abarca Gómez of the CCSS Epidemiological Surveillance, of the total doses 103,695 correspond to first doses and 46,117 to second; that is, people with their complete vaccination schedule.

The doctor highlighted the progress in vaccination of the group of people over 58 years of age: 47,904 doses have already been applied, of which 41,578 correspond to first doses and 6,326 to second ones.

Vaccination varies in each health area depending on the demographic composition of each community and its operational planning.

Number of vaccines against covid-19 applied to people aged 58 years and over per dose, according to age group.
Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, 2021
Age group First doses Second doses Vaccination rate per 100 inhabitants
58 to 59 2,305 1,304 3.4
60 to 79 12,296 2,935 2.5
80 to 99 años 26,748 2,037 29.9
100 and over 229 50 51.6
Total 41,578 6,326
Source: EDUS-SIVA February 26, 2021

Source: CCSS

Regarding the geographic distribution of vaccination, the Central South region, which includes the province of Cartago and the Metropolitan area of ​​San José, remains in the lead in the number of doses applied with 70,761, followed by the Central North (Heredia and the Alajuela metropolitan area) whose vaccination teams have applied 39,599 doses.

COVID 19 vaccines by health region.
CCSS, Costa Rica. 2021
Integrated Health Region Number of registered vaccines Vaccination Rate
(x 100 inhab)
CENTRAL NORTH 39,599 2.90
CENTRAL SOUTH 70,761 3.68
HUETAR NORTE 5,481 1.96
CENTRAL PACIFIC 9,253 3.10
HUETAR ATLANTIC 4,983 1.08
BRUNCA 7,140 1.92
CHOROTEGA 12,595 2.70
Total 149,812 2.90
Source: EDUS SIVA. 26 de febrero del 2021

Source: CCSS

The Medical Management of the institution began a series of visits to health areas to learn first-hand the details of the vaccination process that is being developed.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

