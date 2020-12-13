Sunday, 13 December 2020
RedaqtedNationalSan Jose

Bullfights are conditioned to demand for hospital beds

"Toros a la Tica" bullfights are a staple at the year-end Zapote Fair in San Jose and fairs across the country. In the bullfights, amateur bullfighters taunt and run in front of the bull.

by Rico
17

QCOSTARICA – The traditional year-end bullfights – corridas de toros – in Zapote will be conditioned on the demand for hospital beds generated by covid-19 patients.

“Toros a la Tica” bullfights are a staple at the year-end Zapote Fair in San Jose and fairs across the country. In the bullfights, amateur bullfighters taunt and run in front of the bull. As in the photo, sometimes the bull gets a say in the matter.

At the moment, the bullfights that starts on Christmas day is still on. But due to the pandemic, it will be held without the presence of the public and with a reduced number of improvised bullfighters inside the ring.

However, the Ministry of Health confirmed that hospital occupation will be the most important condition that will be taken into account to maintain or suspend the activity through the suspension of operating permits.

This year’s amateur bullfights, which are a mainstay of the annual Zapote Fair (which this year was canceled due to Covid-19), there will be bullfighters, fewer bullfights (only one per day; previously there were two), and the supervision of Ministry personnel to corroborate compliance.

The bullfights will be televised and will be carried out with a maximum of 50 improvised bullfighters, who have to present a negative covid-19 test to participate, in addition to having purchased an insurance policy to cover any injuries.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, on Friday, December 11, 600 people were hospitalized for covid-19, of which 232 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The increased amount of hospitalizations in the last few weeks has strained the capacity and movement of covid patients between hospitals.

In addition, on the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, this week offered Costa Rica help with 100 ICU beds, an offer Costa Rica is not likely to take up mainly due to the complexity of the situation.

 

