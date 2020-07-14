Monday, 13 July 2020
Buses with standing passengers and crowded stops this Monday

(QCOSTARICA) This Monday buses with passengers traveling standing are reported despite the fact that no standing passengers allowed and 20% occupancy.

In addition, crowds of people waiting for buses were not observing social distancing at bus stops.

For this week, July 13 to July 17, the use of vehicles in areas under orange alert is limited to one day, based on the last number of the license plate; public transport to maintain a reduced capacity.

Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

