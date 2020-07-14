Record one-day COVID-19 deaths in Costa Rica: 4 people

(QCOSTARICA) This Monday, Costa Rica had the highest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus. Three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 81 years, died of COVID-19 while they were hospitalized.
The first death occurred at dawn, at the Hospital San Juan de Dios. It was a 43-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José, who had been in intensive care since July 8, the same day that he was diagnosed with the disease.
The Ministry of Health indicated that the patient suffered from bronchial asthma and obesity, risk factors in case of COVID-19.
The second death of the day occurred seven hours later at the Calderón Guardia Hospital. The victim was another resident from San José, who was also in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The 72-year-old man was admitted on July 9, when he was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, as reported by Salud.
Five hours later, the Ministry reported two more deaths, this time, simultaneously. Both people died in the afternoon.
The accumulated number of deaths in the country is now 34.
One of the victims, the third death of the day, was an 81-year-old Costa Rican, a resident of the province of San José. The man had been hospitalized in the Specialized Patient Care Center with Covid-19 (Ceaco) since July 4.
The deceased was a smoker and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), both risk factors associated with the coronavirus
The fourth death was a 46-year-old foreign woman, who also resided in San José. She had been hospitalized at the San Juan de Dios Hospital since July 12 and suffered from lung cancer.
The day was atypical because never before had so many deaths been recorded in 24 hours, nor had more than one death been reported simultaneously.
In Costa Rica, 13 women and 21 men have died, according to records from the Ministry of Health, which also reports 8,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The last 11 deaths associated with the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been in the last eight days.
The most common characteristics are patients with risk factors, who die very soon after the disease is detected.
In the opinion of the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, it could be that they sought care late, which is why he urged people with risk factors to go to medical centers for any symptoms, he even said, if they are not insured.
The record for deaths on Monday occurred while a small group of protesters that appeared in the vicinity of the Casa Presidencial in Zapote, with signs that the health emergency was a lie, the pandemic nonexistent.
During the noon presser from Casa Presidencial on Monday, Salas described as “irresponsible and few solidarity” messages that question the existence of the pandemic in Costa Rica.
Salas’ message was in response to posts on social networks that affirm that the pandemic has already ended and to the presence of the protesters close by.
“We know that there is a percentage of people who tend to think that this is not real, but that in the end, I know that most of us are committed to the life and health of people in the country and in the world,” he said.
Daniel Salas assured that he knows that there are groups that only want to destroy, but that they are a minority.
“There are going to be many people who are going to try to put doubt in the population, to put a feeling of instability, that this is not happening. We, from the point of view of the government and the Ministry of Health, have given the available information, we have been doing the best we can,” said Salas.
This is the detailed list of the other 28 fatalities linked to the virus, up to July 11:
- July 11: a 41-year-old woman had high blood pressure and inflammation of her heart, called myocarditis.
- July 10: a 45-year-old man, testing was post-Morten, a resident of Limón, who died at his home.
- July 10: an 89-year-old woman who died in Ceaco.
- July 8: a 79-year-old man, resident of the province of Alajuela. In addition to his age, he had a history of stroke.
- July 8: a 61-year-old man; he had advanced liver disease, smoking, and an immunosuppressed state. He died in the Calderón Guardia.
- July 6: a 92-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She also had a history of stroke.
- July 6: a 51-year-old man who died at his home in Cartago. Post mortem analysis allowed concluding that the victim had the virus.
- July 6: an 81-year-old man suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia and a history of squamous cell carcinoma.
- July 5: a 43-year-old foreign man with diabetes and high blood pressure.
- July 4: A young man with post mortem detection of the disease. He arrived in shock at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, after being transferred by the Red Cross from a center in San José.
- July 2: a 38-year-old foreign woman with diabetes and obesity.
- July 1: a 71-year-old woman with diarrhea and abdominal pain. That day she would be notified of the positive test result, but died earlier.
- June 30: an 89-year-old woman with high blood pressure and diabetes.
- June 28: a 48-year-old woman with high blood pressure and diabetes.
- June 27: an 87-year-old woman with no COVID-19 risk factors, other than age. She had other underlying conditions that were not mentioned.
- June 27: a 78-year-old woman with high blood pressure and diabetes.
- June 10: a 64-year-old woman with high blood pressure, diabetes, and liver disease.
- June 8: a 26-year-old woman with asthma. She came to receive care at the Guatuso Clinic for bleeding, but died upon admission. The virus was found post mortem.
- May 15: a 73-year-old man with high blood pressure and aortic heart disease.
- May 15: a 58-year-old woman with high blood pressure and a type of cancer known as lymphoma.
- May 13: a 75-year-old man with high blood pressure. He was anticoagulated due to cardiac surgery performed 17 years ago.
- May 10: an 80-year-old foreign man with multiple risk factors.
- April 20: a 54-year-old doctor considered a super-disseminator due to the large number of infections generated as a result of his case. The gynecologist had multiple risk factors.
- April 19: a 69-year-old man with high blood pressure.
- April 15: an 84-year-old man intubated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in San Juan de Dios.
- April 8: a 45-year-old man with no known risk factors. He acquired the virus on a trip to the United States.
- March 20: an 87-year-old man with vascular problems.
- March 18: an 87-year-old pediatrician, pensioner.