Record one-day COVID-19 deaths in Costa Rica: 4 people

(QCOSTARICA) This Monday, Costa Rica had the highest number of deaths in a single day from the coronavirus. Three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 81 years, died of COVID-19 while they were hospitalized.

The first death occurred at dawn, at the Hospital San Juan de Dios. It was a 43-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José, who had been in intensive care since July 8, the same day that he was diagnosed with the disease.

The Ministry of Health indicated that the patient suffered from bronchial asthma and obesity, risk factors in case of COVID-19.

The second death of the day occurred seven hours later at the Calderón Guardia Hospital. The victim was another resident from San José, who was also in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 72-year-old man was admitted on July 9, when he was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, as reported by Salud.

Five hours later, the Ministry reported two more deaths, this time, simultaneously. Both people died in the afternoon.

The accumulated number of deaths in the country is now 34.

One of the victims, the third death of the day, was an 81-year-old Costa Rican, a resident of the province of San José. The man had been hospitalized in the Specialized Patient Care Center with Covid-19 (Ceaco) since July 4.

The deceased was a smoker and suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), both risk factors associated with the coronavirus

The fourth death was a 46-year-old foreign woman, who also resided in San José. She had been hospitalized at the San Juan de Dios Hospital since July 12 and suffered from lung cancer.

The day was atypical because never before had so many deaths been recorded in 24 hours, nor had more than one death been reported simultaneously.

In Costa Rica, 13 women and 21 men have died, according to records from the Ministry of Health, which also reports 8,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The last 11 deaths associated with the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been in the last eight days.

The most common characteristics are patients with risk factors, who die very soon after the disease is detected.

In the opinion of the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, it could be that they sought care late, which is why he urged people with risk factors to go to medical centers for any symptoms, he even said, if they are not insured.

The record for deaths on Monday occurred while a small group of protesters that appeared in the vicinity of the Casa Presidencial in Zapote, with signs that the health emergency was a lie, the pandemic nonexistent.

During the noon presser from Casa Presidencial on Monday, Salas described as “irresponsible and few solidarity” messages that question the existence of the pandemic in Costa Rica.

Salas’ message was in response to posts on social networks that affirm that the pandemic has already ended and to the presence of the protesters close by.

“We know that there is a percentage of people who tend to think that this is not real, but that in the end, I know that most of us are committed to the life and health of people in the country and in the world,” he said.

Daniel Salas assured that he knows that there are groups that only want to destroy, but that they are a minority.

“There are going to be many people who are going to try to put doubt in the population, to put a feeling of instability, that this is not happening. We, from the point of view of the government and the Ministry of Health, have given the available information, we have been doing the best we can,” said Salas.

