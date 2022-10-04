Tuesday 4 October 2022
type here...
Search

Business sector call for declaration of national emergency due to poor road conditions

The Ruta 1 in the area of the Cambronero has an indefinite closure

InfrastructureMore NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Ruta 1 in the area west of San Ramon
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica begins with vaccination against Covid-19 in children

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

The Best Online Casinos You Can Use Anywhere In The World

There’s nothing worse than having a winning streak on...
Read more

Business sector call for declaration of national emergency due to poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA - The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones...
Read more

Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains on Monday caused landslides,...
Read more

Tourism dynamism does not reach all small businesses

QCOSTARICA - It is estimated that, by the end...
Read more

BIG drop in gasoline prices effective tomorrow, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - As of this Tuesday, October 4, the...
Read more

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to trend downward

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported on Friday,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢625.74 Buy

¢631.33 Sell

04 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones del Sector Empresarial Privado (Uccaep) – Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector –  made a call to declare a national emergency due to the poor condition of some national routes.

Ruta 1 in the area west of San Ramon. At this point, the sinking and division of the road is more than a decade old without any substantial repair

In a meeting with authorities of the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) – National Road Council, the businessmen asked to find quick solutions to the indefinite closure of Ruta 1 in the area of the Cambronero, in the sinking that exists on Ruta  27 (San Jose – Puntarenas) at kilometer 44 and a protocol for quick actions when there are landslides in the Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon), in the area of Braulio Carrillo national park.

Take note that these are three major routes from and to the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) from Guanacaste, Central and South Pacific and the Caribbean.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

José Luis Araya, executive director of Uccaep, expressed that there is an abandonment of investment in public works.

In fact, it almost two years, partially due to the Cochinilla corruption case, since all road maintenance work has been suspended.

José Antonio Salas, president of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Crecex), said that they need an execution plan for the short and medium term.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHeavy rains caused landslides and road closures
Next articleThe Best Online Casinos You Can Use Anywhere In The World
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains on Monday caused landslides, road closures,...
Read more

Tourists put their lives at risk due to Costa Rica’s poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA - The poor state of national routes represents a serious...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Travel

Canada to drop all COVID-19 travel restrictions

Q TRAVEL - The Canadian government announced on Monday...
Infrastructure

Business sector call for declaration of national emergency due to poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA - The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones...
Paying the bills