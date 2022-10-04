Business sector call for declaration of national emergency due to poor road conditions

QCOSTARICA – The Unión Costarricense de Cámaras y Asociaciones del Sector Empresarial Privado (Uccaep) – Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector – made a call to declare a national emergency due to the poor condition of some national routes.

In a meeting with authorities of the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) – National Road Council, the businessmen asked to find quick solutions to the indefinite closure of Ruta 1 in the area of the Cambronero, in the sinking that exists on Ruta 27 (San Jose – Puntarenas) at kilometer 44 and a protocol for quick actions when there are landslides in the Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon), in the area of Braulio Carrillo national park.

Take note that these are three major routes from and to the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) from Guanacaste, Central and South Pacific and the Caribbean.

Read more: Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

José Luis Araya, executive director of Uccaep, expressed that there is an abandonment of investment in public works.

In fact, it almost two years, partially due to the Cochinilla corruption case, since all road maintenance work has been suspended.

José Antonio Salas, president of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Crecex), said that they need an execution plan for the short and medium term.

