Heavy rains caused landslides and road closures

QCOSTARICA – The heavy rains on Monday caused landslides, road closures, and affected flights at the Juan Santamaría Airport.

The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – reported the total closure of the Ruta 1 (Interamericana Norte), in the Carmen Lyra sector, due to falling material. The closure extends from the Barranca crossing to Esparza.

Important to remember that Ruta 1 continues closed in the area of the Cambronero (between San Ramon and Esparza) due to the fatal accident on September 17, when a landslide ran a motorcycle and bus full of passengers off the road and down a 75-meter embankment. Nine people lost their lives that day.

On the other hand, material was also reported to fall on the Ruta 2 (Interamericana Sur) in the area of the Cerro de la Muerte, in the sector of La Hortensia. The road is expected to be reopened early this Tuesday morning.

In addition, a landslide in La Unión (Cartago) affected three structures, for which a shelter for 6 adults and 7 children was set up.

Juan Diego Naranjo, a specialist from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), said that for today, Tuesday, rainy conditions will also continue in the afternoon.

On Monday, the rains affected operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), with one flight canceled and 13 others with delays.

The IMN expert indicated that no downpours are expected in the Caribbean, however, there will be unstable conditions near Ruta 32.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) maintains a green alert status for much of the national territory.

Before heading to the airport for your flight check the weather and road conditions. If coming from outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) allow more travel time, and if possible, arrive the night before.

The weather forecast for today, Tuesday, October 4:

This Tuesday, isolated precipitations are expected in the national territory. This is due to the fact that – unlike the last few days – the Intertropical Convergence Zone is located to the south of the country and with little activity. Therefore, local factors such as the entrance of humidity and evaporation during the morning will generate rains in the afternoon. Showers with thunderstorms are expected in the Central Valley, Central Pacific and South Pacific regions. Meanwhile, for the other regions, the rains will be occasional and of short duration. – J.D. NARANJO

