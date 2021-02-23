‘Bye’ to the weekend license plate restrictions

QCOSTARICA – The nighttime vehicle restrictions starting on March 1 will be from 11:00 pm and not 10:00 pm as this month, and on weekends daytime odd and evens plates on weekends will be eliminated.

The authorities indicated that this decision was made after the reduction in new daily cases of covid-19 and deaths associated, and in order to continue with the actions for economic recovery proposed by the Government.

This announcement was during a press conference Monday by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), which added that the usual vehicle restriction is being maintained in downtown San José.

The sanitary vehicle restriction by plates during the week will govern only in the ring the area of San Jose established prior to the pandemic.

In effect, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 pm every day the vehicle restrictions will apply to all vehicles, save for the exempted and daytime restrictions will in the downtown area of San Jose weekdays, based on the last digit of the license plate: Mondays 1 & 2, Tuesdays 3 & 4, Wednesday 5 & 6, Thursdays 7 & 8 and Fridays 9 & 0.

A partir 1 marzo: – Se elimina restricción vehicular de placas pares/impares fines de semana

– Horario de restricción vehicular L-D será hasta 11:00 pm

– Se mantiene restricción de L-V en el centro de San José Cuidémonos! Si aumentan casos regresarían medidas más restrictivas. — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) February 22, 2021

Alexánder Solís, president of the CNE, said that the epidemiological moment allows taking these measures.

“The fact of making it more flexible should not be misunderstood that the pandemic is over, it is very worthy to congratulate the people who have been applying protocols,” said Solís.

Solís added that a change in restriction does not mean that we have to relax and forget about protocols, as it has happened in some other countries and they have had negative impacts.

“We continue with the need to behave in a historical moment with a pandemic that is still with us. Although the numbers allow us to make adjustments in the measures, we have to continue maintaining our care and the care that allows the people around us not to suffer,” he said.

With the change in the vehicular restrictions, it also means that establishments with a health permit such as bars, restaurants, and retail shops, for example, can stay open until 11:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.

Beach hours will continue from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Land borders will continue to be restricted until March 31, 2021. Given this, only nationals or foreigners who have a legal stay authorized under the immigration categories of permanent, temporary, special or non-resident residence subcategory stay, can enter the country by land during March.