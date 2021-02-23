Tuesday 23 February 2021
type here...
NationalNews

‘Bye’ to the weekend license plate restrictions

New vehicle restriction measures were announced for March 2021. Monday through Friday hours will begin at 11 pm starting March 1, and no odd / even plates is eliminated on weekends

by Rico
15

QCOSTARICA – The nighttime vehicle restrictions starting on March 1 will be from 11:00 pm and not 10:00 pm as this month, and on weekends daytime odd and evens plates on weekends will be eliminated.

The authorities indicated that this decision was made after the reduction in new daily cases of covid-19 and deaths associated, and in order to continue with the actions for economic recovery proposed by the Government.

- Advertisement -

This announcement was during a press conference Monday by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), which added that the usual vehicle restriction is being maintained in downtown San José.

The sanitary vehicle restriction by plates during the week will govern only in the ring the area of San Jose established prior to the pandemic.

In effect, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 pm every day the vehicle restrictions will apply to all vehicles, save for the exempted and daytime restrictions will in the downtown area of San Jose weekdays, based on the last digit of the license plate: Mondays 1 & 2, Tuesdays 3 & 4, Wednesday 5 & 6, Thursdays 7 & 8 and Fridays 9 & 0.

- Advertisement -

Alexánder Solís, president of the CNE, said that the epidemiological moment allows taking these measures.

“The fact of making it more flexible should not be misunderstood that the pandemic is over, it is very worthy to congratulate the people who have been applying protocols,” said Solís.

Solís added that a change in restriction does not mean that we have to relax and forget about protocols, as it has happened in some other countries and they have had negative impacts.

“We continue with the need to behave in a historical moment with a pandemic that is still with us. Although the numbers allow us to make adjustments in the measures, we have to continue maintaining our care and the care that allows the people around us not to suffer,” he said.

With the change in the vehicular restrictions, it also means that establishments with a health permit such as bars, restaurants, and retail shops, for example, can stay open until 11:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Beach hours will continue from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Land borders will continue to be restricted until March 31, 2021.  Given this, only nationals or foreigners who have a legal stay authorized under the immigration categories of permanent, temporary, special or non-resident residence subcategory stay, can enter the country by land during March.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe Costa Rica saliva test to detect COVID-19 would also help in cases of malaria, zika and dengue
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The Costa Rica saliva test to detect COVID-19 would also help in cases of malaria, zika and dengue

QCOSTARICA - On Friday, February 5, 2021, the Universidad de Costa...
Read more

Costa Rica, Cuba to cooperate in television and radio broadcasting

HQ (Prensa Latina) Costa Rica and Cuba on Friday signed a...
Read more

MOST READ

MOPT plans to collect tolls on the Cañas-Liberia highway

Colombia

Bogotá, Medellín and Cali: the cities with the most violations of measures against covid-19

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Since the mandatory isolation began in Colombia, 1,400,387 finess have been imposed throughout the country for failing to comply with the measures...
Farandula

“La Chilindrina” at 70 in a bikini shocked the social networks

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Actress María Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as “La Chilindrina” for her iconic participation in El Chavo del 8, surprised...
#Debunked

#DEBUNKED: Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Salas and Román Macaya will be vaccinated when it is their turn

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It is a lie that Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado; Minister of Health, Daniel Salas; and the executive president of the Costa...
San Jose

Assaults and robberies fell 62% in the San Jose during start of 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the first 44 days of 2021, the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) - Ministry of Public Security - reports a 62%...
Health

French Tourists with Covid-19 stranded in Costa Rica call for help

Rico -
"We're guilty, we're at fault for leaving. That's it, I'm saying it clearly,"  Antoine Stefanelli, one of the French tourists stranded in Costa Rica...
National

The “marías” resist dying in a technological shakeup for taxi drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The disappearance of the taximeters (popularly known as "marías") will not be immediate despite the new mobile application that will manage services...
HQ

Space agency in Costa Rica will be a reality

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The creation of a space agency in Costa Rica remains firm after being approved in the second and final debate this Thursday. To...
Pura Vida

The Multiplaza Escazu store that sells nothing but helps in a big way

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Dona Rosa lost everything in her life and surrendered her will to the hands of others. Luck changed one day when she...
Health

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol, several times a day, tables, doorknobs, desks, and any other surface in the home; sanitizing grocery bags...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.