Tuesday 23 February 2021
type here...
EconomyEconomic RecoveryNewsHealthVaccine

Costa Rica, Chile andBrazil have administered the highest number of doses per capita to date.

Fitch Ratings says wWidespread vaccination is key to Latin America's economic recovery

by Rico
0

Widespread vaccination is the key to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforcing the economic recovery in Latin America, Fitch Ratings said in a special report, published on Monday, February 22.

In Costa Rica, Armando Prada Díaz, 84, was vaccinated against covid-19 by nurse Anais Chavarría in the Ébais de San Rafael Abajo Desamparados. Photo: Alonso Tenorio.

The rating agency believes that the resurgence of the virus will negatively affect economic activity in the first quarter of 2021, and the extent and pace of the recovery in the second half of 2021 will depend on the speed and effectiveness of vaccine launches.

- Advertisement -

“It is likely that social distancing measures will be eased but not completely eliminated until the second half of 2021 or even 2022.

“Some countries have re-imposed mobility restrictions, albeit more localized and less severe than during the initial outbreak, following a second wave of coronavirus cases and deaths in the region,” the agency said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings explained that vaccination has started slowly in much of the region, and limited vaccine supplies and weak distribution networks pose challenges.

Mexico, Peru and Chile appear to be better positioned in terms of coverage of vaccine agreements as a percentage of their populations, the agency noted.

- Advertisement -

Chile, Brazil and Costa Rica, for their part, have administered the highest number of doses per capita to date.

Chile has made notable progress in recent weeks. It now leads the region and plans to vaccinate the majority of its population by end of 2021.

Fitch concluded that a key risk for economic recovery is the prevalence of new variants that may be more contagious, have higher mortality, or be more resistant to the existing vaccines. That slower than expected production or distribution bottlenecks (there is some evidence for this in the European Union) would further delay the launch of the vaccine and delay recovery.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article‘Bye’ to the weekend license plate restrictions
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Mandatory vaccination for Health officials

QCOSTARICA - Vaccination against covid-19 will be mandatory for all health...
Read more

58 or older? This you what should know about the COVID-19 vaccination

QCOSTARICA -  On Tuesday this week, a new batch of COVID-19...
Read more

MOST READ

Border runs in times of Covid

Coronavirus

Global weekly COVID cases are falling, WHO says — but ‘if we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back’

Guest Post -
The number of reported global weekly COVID cases is falling and has dropped nearly 50% this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said overnight....
Latin America

Biden and Central America’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

Q Costa Rica -
(InsighCrime) There are high hopes that the new US administration of President Joe Biden will provide a shot-in-the-arm to anti-corruption efforts in Central America,...
Consumption

Fiber optic Internet coverage grew 146% in one year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The coverage of fiber optic networks used to bring broadband Internet to Costa Rican homes and businesses increased 146% in one year,...
HQ

Space agency in Costa Rica will be a reality

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - The creation of a space agency in Costa Rica remains firm after being approved in the second and final debate this Thursday. To...
Redaqted

Volaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of the Mexican Volaris, requested authorization from the Civil Aviation (Dirección Nacional de Aviación...
Politics

Costa Rica proposes Father’s Day holiday only for 2021

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In order to reactive national tourism, the Government of Carlos Alvarado will present a bill so that, for a single time, Father's...
Rico's Digest

General Cañas tolls will remain despite the congestion

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Despite the tremendous congestion, in both directions, caused by the works in the area of the Firestone plant on the...
HQ

Costa Rica, Cuba to cooperate in television and radio broadcasting

Q Costa Rica -
HQ (Prensa Latina) Costa Rica and Cuba on Friday signed a framework cooperation agreement between the National System of Radio and Television S.A. (SINART)...
Economy

Pandemic setback: Tourist visits to Costa Rica fell to 1998 levels

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If there were doubts about the impact of COVID-19 on the Costa Rican tourism sector, the figures will help to clear them...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.