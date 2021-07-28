Caja applied 507,000 doses in 10 days; 45% population vaccinated

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica did reach the goal of applying more than 500,000 doses in 10 days, which began to run on Friday, July 16, the day following the arrival of the donation of 500,000 vaccines by the United States.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday that it applied 507,092 doses during this period.

All vaccines donated by the United States Government (503,100 doses) and 3,992 that were part of the Caja’s stock were used.

By area, the vaccination was as follows:

174,037 doses of the vaccine in the Central South region, made up of the urban areas of the province of San José and Cartago.

147,040 in the North Central, made up of the urban areas of the Heredia and Alajuela provinces.

46,928 in La Chorotega.

45,068 in Huetar Atlántica.

39,717 in the Brunca region.

28,635 in the Central Pacific.

25,667 in Huetar Norte.

With this intensive work, 2,352,430 people in Costa Rica have received at least one dose, bringing the total to 45% of the population.

Of these, 841,465 people or 16.3% of the population. have already received both doses.

In total, 3,193,895 doses have been applied.

These figures do not include people who were vaccinated abroad.

The charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Costa Rica, Gloria Berbena, said in her Twitter account that she was impressed by the speed of vaccination.

"Impressed to see that 🇨🇷 applied in just 10 days the 500 thousand doses of vaccines against Covid-19 that 🇺🇸 donated two weeks ago. We recognize the commitment of 🇨🇷 to obtain for Costa Ricans these vaccines that save lives. Together we will overcome this pandemic! #We are United," wrote the Embassy official.

“Impressed to see that 🇨🇷 applied in just 10 days the 500 thousand doses of vaccines against Covid-19 that 🇺🇸 donated two weeks ago. We recognize the commitment of 🇨🇷 to obtain for Costa Ricans these vaccines that save lives. Together we will overcome this pandemic! #We are United,” wrote the Embassy official.

By age

The records show that 1,450,987 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied in the population aged 58 and over.

There are already 711,742 people with the complete scheme (87% of the defined target population). Another 3% already have their first dose and have started their protection. 10% of the population expected at this age has not received vaccines in our country. So far the number of people who did it abroad is unknown.

In this group, the two doses are applied 21 days apart.

People of the remaining ages receive their second dose at 12 weeks later, except for pregnant women, who are vaccinated exclusively with the Pfizer product and are injected 21 days apart.

In the group of those aged 40 to 57 years, 803,527 doses were applied: 745,103 correspond to first doses and 58,424 to second.

In the group of people between 20 and 39 years old, 767,230 doses have been applied: 696,956 first doses and 70,274 second doses.

While 172,151 doses have been applied in the group between 12 and 19 years old, of these 171,126 correspond to first doses and 1,025 to second.

In this last age group, only those who have risk factors to complicate themselves in case of infection are being immunized.

Second dose is vital

CCSS specialists recall that, in two-dose schedules, such as those used in Costa Rica, it is essential to get vaccinated a second time to obtain the maximum possible protection against the virus.

“Both doses are required to achieve maximum individual immunization and effectively reduce the risk of severe complications from covid-19 and the risk of death from this disease,” the CCSS stressed in its statement.

In addition, they ask the population to maintain other measures such as the use of masks, hand washing and physical distancing of at least 1.8 meters from people who do not live in the same home.