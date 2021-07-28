Wednesday 28 July 2021
CNE maintains 49 shelters open with 2,942 victims of storm

The number of affected people had a slight decrease compared to Monday.

DisastersHQ
By Rico
Sarapiquí de Heredia is one of the cantons most affected by the storm. Photo: Reiner Montero
CNE maintains 49 shelters open with 2,942 victims of storm

QCOSTARICA – The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reports it maintains 49 shelters open, to give shelter to 2,942 victims (535 families) due to the storm that hit the country since Thursday.

Sarapiquí de Heredia is one of the cantons most affected by the storm. Photo: Reiner Montero

These data, which are part of the daily update provided by that institution on emergency care, show a slight decrease in the number of shelters, as well as in those affected who require a temporary roof.

On Monday those numbers were 57 shelters, with 3,268 people.

Wálter Fonseca, coordinator of plans and logistics of the Operations Management Unit of the CNE, explained, of course, that could change at any moment given the continued rains in the north and in Turrialba de Cartago, areas they are paying close attention to.

In fact, the situation caused them to open a shelter in Caño Ciego in the canton of Los Chiles, Alajuela.

Because tropical wave number 18 still has influence over the country and number 19 is approaching, this could imply heavy rainfall in the afternoons and evenings during the next couple of days.

 

