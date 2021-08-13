Friday 13 August 2021
Caja guarantees vaccine against Covid-19 for second doses

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Those waiting to receive the second dose against Covid-19, should not worry about information circulating on social networks about the alleged lack of vaccines.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) assures it has sufficient stocks of the vaccine.

Dr. Jefry Castro Rojas, a pharmacist for Epidemiological Surveillance, said that the regional clinics have a detailed breakdown of the total number of vials available that they have and the projections of first and second doses to be applied according to what is registered in the SIVA.

Officials commented that there is still the confirmation of delivery of doses by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca but that in case they suffer any delay, the vaccination schedules can be completed with the Pfizer vaccine.

