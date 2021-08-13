Digital nomad? This is all you need to know about the new law

QCOSTARICA – This week the law that seeks to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica, promoting tourism and creating jobs was signed into law

The objective is to attract this particular group of tourists. This is everything you need to know about the new law and how to register if applicable.

What is a digital nomad?

- Advertisement -

These are more than the typical one or two weeks or a couple of months tourists, they are long-term who will now be able to live and work in the country temporarily, including their families, while generating jobs and productive chains by consuming products, renting homes or apartments, and enjoying the beaches, mountains and other tourist attractions.

What are the benefits that digital nomads will receive?

Exemption from income tax

Live and work visa for one year extendable to a second year and with multiple entries and exits

Duty-free import of any equipment necessary to work

Recognition of their driver’s license for one year (and renewal)

What are the requirements to be considered a digital nomad?

These are foreigners (tourists) who come to work in the country

Demonstrate a monthly income over $3,000 and if you travel with the family at least $5,000

Obtain medical insurance that covers the applicant for the entire duration of their stay in the country. Likewise, all members of the family group must be covered

Make a one-time payment for the granting of a non-resident visa, as a Worker or Remote Service Provider

How do I sign up?

The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service – will be the administrative body in charge of receiving, processing, granting, denying or canceling the granting of the immigration subcategory.

The request is made digitally through a platform for the expeditious management of the requests of those foreigners who wish to opt for the category of Remote Service Provider.

At the moment the service is not enabled yet.

How do I certify income?

The income test may be carried out through bank statements that support the necessary income, or through other means of proof that will be indicated by regulation (soon to be released).

What are the benefits of having digital nomads in the country?

These are visitors who reactivate the economy and create jobs since they consume goods and services while visiting the different tourist spots in the country.

- Advertisement -

Due to their profile, they tend to spend much more than average citizens, use telecommunications technologies to earn a living and conduct their life in a nomadic manner.

With this law Costa Rica joins certain destinations among the more popular locations for digital nomads, including Thailand, Portugal, Colombia, and Mexico.

In addition, they will be promoting Costa Rica to the world, through their online influence and social network channels.

- Advertisement -