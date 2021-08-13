Friday 13 August 2021
type here...
Search

Digital nomad? This is all you need to know about the new law

Digital nomads are long-stay tourists who will be able to live and work in the country temporarily while generating jobs and productive chains

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Digital nomad? This is all you need to know about the new law

QCOSTARICA - This week the law that seeks to...
Read more

Caja guarantees vaccine against Covid-19 for second doses

QCOSTARICA - Those waiting to receive the second dose...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 13: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, August 13, vehicles with...
Read more

Government asks transporters to lift blockade in Paso Canoas

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado, on Wednesday,...
Read more

Today 50 years ago: Torrential downpour caused flooding in San José

TODAY COSTA RICA - While many parts of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – This week the law that seeks to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica, promoting tourism and creating jobs was signed into law

Digital nomads are long-stay tourists who will be able to live and work in the country temporarily while generating jobs and productive chains.

The objective is to attract this particular group of tourists. This is everything you need to know about the new law and how to register if applicable.

What is a digital nomad?

- Advertisement -

These are more than the typical one or two weeks or a couple of months tourists, they are long-term who will now be able to live and work in the country temporarily, including their families, while generating jobs and productive chains by consuming products, renting homes or apartments, and enjoying the beaches, mountains and other tourist attractions.

What are the benefits that digital nomads will receive?

  • Exemption from income tax
  • Live and work visa for one year extendable to a second year and with multiple entries and exits
  • Duty-free import of any equipment necessary to work
  • Recognition of their driver’s license for one year (and renewal)

What are the requirements to be considered a digital nomad?

  • These are foreigners (tourists) who come to work in the country
  • Demonstrate a monthly income over $3,000 and if you travel with the family at least $5,000
  • Obtain medical insurance that covers the applicant for the entire duration of their stay in the country. Likewise, all members of the family group must be covered
  • Make a one-time payment for the granting of a non-resident visa, as a Worker or Remote Service Provider

How do I sign up?

The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service –  will be the administrative body in charge of receiving, processing, granting, denying or canceling the granting of the immigration subcategory.

The request is made digitally through a platform for the expeditious management of the requests of those foreigners who wish to opt for the category of Remote Service Provider.

At the moment the service is not enabled yet.

How do I certify income?

The income test may be carried out through bank statements that support the necessary income, or through other means of proof that will be indicated by regulation (soon to be released).

What are the benefits of having digital nomads in the country?

These are visitors who reactivate the economy and create jobs since they consume goods and services while visiting the different tourist spots in the country.

- Advertisement -

Due to their profile, they tend to spend much more than average citizens, use telecommunications technologies to earn a living and conduct their life in a nomadic manner.

With this law Costa Rica joins certain destinations among the more popular locations for digital nomads, including Thailand, Portugal, Colombia, and Mexico.

In addition, they will be promoting Costa Rica to the world, through their online influence and social network channels.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCaja guarantees vaccine against Covid-19 for second doses
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica signs law to attract digital nomads

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, today, Wednesday, signed the...
Read more

Top 5 Cities in Central America to Be a Digital Nomad

Ever wondered what it would be like to work remotely in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 11: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, August 11, vehicles with...
Health

Are we in Costa Rica facing a new wave of covid-19 infections?

QCOSTARICA - Are we in Costa Rica facing a...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.