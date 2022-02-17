Thursday 17 February 2022
Caja reports applying more than 8.5 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19

Costa Rica has achieved a significant coverage in first doses, 79.8% of the total population

HealthRedaqtedRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – More than 8.5 million vaccines against Covid-19 is the number of doses that have been applied in Costa Rica from the start of the immunization day on December 24, 20220, to February 14.

The exact total reported by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is 8,565,613, of which 4,119,679 (79.8% of the population) are first doses, 3,747,136 (72.6% of the population) are second doses and 698.798 (13.5% of the population) are third doses or boosters.

The target population to be vaccinated, of those 12 years of age and up being 4,274,344
or 83% of Costa Rica’s total population of 5,163,021, according to CCSS 2021 actuarial projections.

Get all the CCSS numbers and statistics here

With these data, the country achieves significant coverage in first doses in the vaccinable population.

“The work of the Caja’s vaccinating teams allows new people to start, complete or reinforce their immunization schedule against Covid-19 every week, using vaccines that have proven effective in reducing the risk of suffering from severe complications and the risk of death due to this disease,” detailed Diana Paniagua Hidalgo of the Caja’s Epidemiological Surveillance.

In addition to the placement of third doses, the Caja teams continue with the application of pediatric doses and first doses in people who have not yet started their regimen.

This past Monday, the country commented a new “vacunatón” (vaccination program) with the arrival last week of a donation of some one million doses from the United States and th announcement of the donation of another one million doses from Spain.

In total, Costa Rica has received more than 3 million doses against Covid-19 thanks to donations from the governments of the United States, Spain, Canada, the Dominican Republic and Austria.

These doses are in addition to the direct purchase of more than 7 million doses.

 

Previous articleLegislative commission eliminates articles vetoed by the President on hemp and cannabis
Next article1.2 million students return to 100% face-to-face classes today
