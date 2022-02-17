Legislative commission eliminates articles vetoed by the President on hemp and cannabis

QCOSTARICA – The Environment Commission (Comisión de Ambiente) accepted the Government’s partial veto of the hemp and cannabis bill: two articles were eliminated and one was modified.

The Executive Power objected that the production of hemp and cannabis would be allowed without the need for special prior authorization, resulting in a partial veto on January 27 by President Carlos Alvarado of the bill approved by legislators.

The Legislators of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), Roberto Thompson, reproached that myths and prejudices were present in the discussion of this initiative.

On the other hand, the independent legislator, Paola Vega, said that the Executive Power does not give substantive arguments, but instead alleges institutional incapacity and before the veto was confirmed, considered it veto a “slap in the face of the professional and responsible work” the four years of work by the Environment Commission.

Now the bill goes to the Legislative Assembly to continue its process.

